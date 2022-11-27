“My Leadership Style is Similar to Michael Jordan’s!”: Stephen Curry Gets Brutally Honest About Bulls Legend and How He Leads His Own Teammates

Stephen Curry is known to be arguably the humblest NBA player of all time and with good reason. Oftentimes, the centerpiece of a successful franchise will demand special treatment. However, the Warriors man has always asked to just be one of the guys.

On top of that of course, his style of leadership has been known to be pretty laid back, and yet, very effective. But also, the man evidently knows when to ramp it up as well.

Now, if you were to compare this style of leadership, to Michael Jordan’s, there wouldn’t be a comparison… right?

Well apparently, no.

Recently, Stephen Curry sat down with JJ Redick on an episode of ‘The Old Man and the Three’. And here, he let loose on how Michael Jordan, in part, inspired his style of leadership.

Stephen Curry repeats what Michael Jordan had claimed to be his leadership style

Michael Jordan was not afraid to be a bit harsh with his teammates if it brought out the best in them. And now, while that is amazing in theory, there are always going to be some hurt feelings in the process.

When asked about it, Michael Jordan simply replied, saying that he would never ask a teammate to do something he couldn’t do himself. And it appears that it’s something Stephen Curry just can’t help but agree with, as he says in the YouTube clip below.

Frankly, this makes a lot of sense, especially given the inclusive personality of Stephen Curry.

However, does this one similarity mean that Michael Jordan was a good teammate during his time with the Bulls?

Michael Jordan was touted to be ‘a hell of a teammate’

Michael Jordan may have had one single thing in common with Stephen Curry’s style of leadership. However, for the most part, the man couldn’t have been more different. And of course, the most notable difference here is that he pushed his teammates to the absolute limit.

Of course, that kind of punishment is tough to go through on the daily basis. So, how did his former teammates feel about him back then, and what do they think about it today?

Take a look at the YouTube clip below to find out.

Michael Jordan may not have been for everyone. But, when the right people followed him, boy could he lead them to victory.

