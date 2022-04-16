“My midnight workouts have become a thing of legend!”: How Kobe Bryant describes the psyche that led him to work out late in the night while building the Mamba Mentality

Kobe Bryant became an urban legend – a walking, living myth – by outworking everyone on the planet. He described how he did it in his book.

There aren’t many people who can quite place what drives a successful man to his destination. Some say that behind every successful man, there’s a woman to motivate him.

While that may be true in Kobe’s case, it wasn’t the sole factor driving his own mythical legends. What got him to that point was his exemplary work ethic and his Midas touch for reinventing his own game.

His penchant for reinventing his own game came from a deep, dark place inside. This meant that he wouldn’t be out partying unlike his other companions and teammates from the Lakers. Instead, it meant putting the work in and getting better at what he did best – basketball.

In order to do that, what Kobe did was putting himself in a headspace that not many others on this planet can even fathom emulating. He burned the midnight oil in pursuit of each grand success that he enjoyed during his Lakers tenure.

Kobe Bryant described his state of mind while working out early in his autobiography

Kobe Bryant spelled out the driving factor behind his midnight workouts thus in The Mamba Mentality:

“I always felt like if I start the day early, I could train more each day. If I started at 11, I’d get in a few hours, rest for 4 hours and then get back to the gym around 5 to 7.”

“But if I started at 5 AM and went until 7, I could go again from 11 until 2 and 6 until 8. By starting earlier, I set myself up for an extra workout each day. Over the course of a summer, that’s a lot of extra hours in the gym.”

From ’96 to ’16. From rook to five-time champion. From a Philly kid to an L.A. legend. Relive the story of Kobe in his autobiography, The Mamba Mentality, dropping today: https://t.co/ZjXq5OIeBS pic.twitter.com/TuaKYlwhCp — SLAM (@SLAMonline) October 23, 2018

So there you have it – the stuff of legends from possibly the greatest legend to grace basketball in this 21st century. If everyone on the planet could take a leaf out of the Black Mamba’s book, we’d all be leading much more sorted lives today.