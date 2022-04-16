Basketball

“I don’t have friends!”: When Kobe Bryant shared the nature of the competitive relationship the Black Mamba had with His Airness, Michael Jordan

"I don't have friends!": When Kobe Bryant shared the nature of the competitive relationship the Black Mamba had with His Airness, Michael Jordan
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
"We thought we will have been a little bit better than before"- Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll warned by Aston Martin boss after their poor Australian GP outing
Next Article
Glenn Maxwell vs Delhi stats and records: Glenn Maxwell vs Kuldeep Yadav head to head record in IPL
NBA Latest Post
"Shaq, there's no 'I' in TEAM, but there's a 'ME' in that m****rf****r!": Lakers' legend Shaquille O'Neal recalls when Kobe Bryant earned his respect
“Shaq, there’s no ‘I’ in TEAM, but there’s a ‘ME’ in that m****rf****r!”: Lakers’ legend Shaquille O’Neal recalls when Kobe Bryant earned his respect

When Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal spoke at the memorial held of Kobe Bryant, shared the…