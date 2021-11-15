“My Packers were playing so I couldn’t afford going to OT”: Anthony Davis jokes about his urgency after leading the Lakers to 114-106 win over Spurs despite their late rally

Anthony Davis played like a man possessed right from the tip as the Lakers disposed of the San Antonio Spurs 114-106 Sunday afternoon.

The Brow has had to shoulder the majority of the Lakers’ workload on both ends in the recent past. LeBron James has been ruled out without a return timetable from an abdomen injury – further proof that Father Time remains undefeated.

AD was absolutely on beast mode during a first quarter that yielded 19 points for the All-NBA talent. He showed precisely why he’s so highly rated when fully fit by putting a hapless Spurs frontcourt to the task.

And it was this mismatch that the Lakers continued to use throughout the game. And they did need to lean on Anthony Davis because he isn’t really being given a lot to work with.

Davis dominated the scoresheet with 34 points on 14-of-24 shooting, including a couple of nice 3-pointers. He added 15 rebounds, 6 dimes, 2 steals and a block on a very productive night.

Anthony Davis has some good jokes after leading the Lakers to 114-106 win over Spurs

Despite enjoying a lead all through the game, the Lakers weren’t able to put the young Spurs away. Boneheaded turnovers, especially from Westbrook but also by the other Lakers, allowed the Spurs to run and gun.

Every time the Lakers opened up a 5-possession lead or something of that sort, they’d let Pop and co back. And so it turned out that there came about a brief period of clutch time. Doug McDermott swished a 27-footer and Frank Vogel called timeout with 2:41 remaining on the clock.

This was followed by a sequence where the Lakers took charge. THT and Melo both converted a couple of good looks. Russ followed up with a layup assisted by AD. And it was AD made their final points from the free throw line.

As Anthony Davis stood courtside for the post-game interview, he joked aroun for a bit about not wanting to get late for the upcoming Sunday evening Packers game:

“I put the ball in my hands so we could hurry up and get the game over with. It’s 2:46, my Packers are playing and we couldn’t go into overtime. I didn’t wanna lose the game, be mad and not watch the Packers. So we had to hurry up and get it done.”

“My Packers are playing so we couldn’t go into overtime.” Anthony Davis understood the assignment 😂 (via @SpectrumSN)pic.twitter.com/s8MRLCiBnQ — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 14, 2021

Despite losing multiple MVP Aaron Rodgers to Covid-19, the Green Bay Packers put away the Russell Wilson-less Seattle Seahawks, holding them scoreless in a 17-0 win.