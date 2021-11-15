Basketball

“My Packers were playing so I couldn’t afford going to OT”: Anthony Davis jokes about his urgency after leading the Lakers to 114-106 win over Spurs despite their late rally

"My Packers were playing so I couldn't afford going to OT": Anthony Davis jokes about his urgency after leading the Lakers to 114-106 win over Spurs despite their late rally
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
"Champions trip begins today": SEN Shahzam on Sentinels leaving for LA to start the Valorant Champions Trip
Next Article
"We turned Lakers city into Clippers city": Patrick Beverley takes shots at LeBron James and co as Timberwolves lose Staples Center game on Saturday
NBA Latest Post
"LeBron James, Drake and Naomi Osaka invest in Status PRO": Lakers superstar along with tennis star and rapper invests in a gaming company started by former footballers
“LeBron James, Drake and Naomi Osaka invest in Status PRO”: Lakers superstar along with tennis star and rapper invests in a gaming company started by former footballers

Lakers superstar LeBron James becomes a stakeholder in another company that could well be worth…

NFL Latest News
"My Packers were playing so I couldn't afford going to OT": Anthony Davis jokes about his urgency after leading the Lakers to 114-106 win over Spurs despite their late rally
“My Packers were playing so I couldn’t afford going to OT”: Anthony Davis jokes about his urgency after leading the Lakers to 114-106 win over Spurs despite their late rally

Anthony Davis played like a man possessed right from the tip as the Lakers disposed…