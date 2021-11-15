“Trae Young ties LeBron James and Kevin Durant, only Michael Jordan and Shaq have more”: Hawks superstar’s father Rayford Young is proud as a peacock as Trae joins the Bulls legend’s company

Trae Young simply cannot stop adding accolades under his belt, joining the likes of Kevin Durant and Michael Jordan in some rarefied air.

There’s no doubt that the Atlanta Hawks have a Hall of Famer in the making on their hands right now. There is just something different about the way Ice Trae Young, as Quavo likes to call him, operates on a basketball court.

This man has ballhandling, changes of direction and acceleration and his footwork worked right down to a science. He exhibits a level of offensive control as a ballhandler that has 40-somethings making Steve Nash comparisons as they exclaim at their TV screens.

Trae Young has been a phenomenal player right off the bat. In his 3 years since getting picked no. 5, the youngster has set the world alight with his offensive brilliance. Above and beyond the results, he’s almost single-handedly made them must-see television.

He was the major reason why they galloped into the ECF last year. And while losing Deandre Hunter for 8 more weeks with injury will hurt, a blowout win against Milwaukee would be a balm to team morale after a 6-game slide.

Rayford Young is proud as a peacock as Trae Young emulates Kevin Durant, Michael Jordan

Trae Young nearly had a triple-double in a big win for the Hawks last night. He finished with 42 points, 10 assists and 8 rebounds to his name. It was the kind of night that MVP-level talents are capable of unleashing every once in a while.

There was little that the Bucks’ capable guard defensive trio of Jrue Holiday, Pat Connaughton and Grayson Allen could do to Trae. Holiday had put the clamps on Devin Booker and Chris Paul in last year’s NBA Finals. But Trae is a puzzle he’s yet to solve, and he proved it yet again.

Above all, Trae made history in what would seem to be highly underappreciated fashion last night. According to ESPN Stats & Info, he joined LeBron James and Kevin Durant with 17 40-point games for his first 4 seasons.

Daddy Rayford Young was himself present at the home game. He made sure to let the world know the magnitude of what Trae has done thus far.

Amazing. Stuff like this doesn’t get talked about enough. No way someone could’ve made me believe that I’d have a kid on lists with @KDTrey5 @KingJames @SHAQ and my GOAT Michael “Air” Jordan.🏀❤️ https://t.co/4TMacI01k1 — Ray Young (@rayfordyoung) November 15, 2021

Indeed, the stat lays out how His Airness Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal are the only 2 players to have had more 40-burgers than the young gun. It’s clear that Trae is on a pathway to greatness. The question only remains as to how many team achievements he’s able to rack up.