“My Woman Better Not Ever Put Me on Hold”: Shaquille O’Neal Gets Kerry Washington to Settle His Argument With Camera Girl on His Podcast

Shaquille O’Neal is known to be strict with his three daughters, especially when it comes to boys and dating. But the Hall of Fame big man is also pretty picky with the women he’d allow himself to date. The Lakers legend has spoken on multiple occasions about what he expects from his partner, at times creating some controversial conversations.

This time, Shaq sought out the help of Kerry Washington, whom he hosted on the most recent episode of The Big Podcast. The Diesel smugly asked Washington whether she would put her husband on hold to take a call from another male friend. After clarifying what Shaq was asking, the longtime actress clarified that she’d only do this under special circumstances.

Washington gave examples of a cancer diagnosis update or a gender reveal as phone calls she wouldn’t miss, especially if her husband is already in the know. But when Adam Lefkoe asked if she’d do the same if the call was work-related, Washington answered with a blunt “No,” much to the satisfaction of O’Neal.

Shaq shared that his question actually stemmed from a debate he was having with one of his camera girls. The 53-year-old explained that he was at a bar when a guy started bragging about knowing the camera girl. Calling his bluff, knowing the man wasn’t her boyfriend, Shaq told the guy to call her. He did, and to his surprise, she answered.

“She picked up the phone, I was like ‘I’m everywhere’. I just took the phone and told her I’m everywhere. So, then we got back, I was like, ‘Yo, who was that?'” Shaq asked. “Oh, that’s just a friend,” he recalled the camera girl’s words. “But you was on the phone with your boyfriend,” Shaq responded. “Oh, he knows that,” she said.

That response didn’t sit well with O’Neal, who vehemently disagreed. “I was like, ‘Oh hell no, my woman better not ever put me on hold,” Shaq recalled. When it comes to relationships, Shaq wants to be the most prioritized man in his partner’s life – no exceptions.

Washington insinuated that the camera girl is simply more secure in her relationship because she felt comfortable taking that call, but Shaq didn’t want to hear any of it. “You guys always want to see something in black and white, we see nuance,” Washington told Shaq and Lefkoe.

After decades of experience both in dating and marriage, Shaquille O’Neal has clearly locked in on his perception of what relationship dynamics should be. Even if there is some truth to Washington’s rebuttal, Shaq is often steadfast in his opinions, especially on topics like this.