NBA 2021-22 Full Schedule Release Time: The NBA has teased us by releasing some games, but when will the NBA 2021-22 full schedule be released?

Opening night games and Christmas Day games have both been announced as these feature the marquee matchups the NBA will be looking to advertise the most, featuring the biggest and most competitive teams.

The NBA has dropped the Christmas Day schedule 🔥 12:00 PM EST – Hawks @ Knicks

2:30 PM EST – Celtics @ Bucks

5:00 PM EST – Warriors @ Suns

8:00 PM EST – Nets @ Lakers

However, the full schedule is yet to be released. When will that happen? Read on to find out more information about the NBA’s schedule release.

NBA 2021-22 Full Schedule Release Time: When Does The NBA Schedule Come Out?

The full NBA schedule is set to release Friday, August 20th at 3 p.m. EST. Basically, the NBA will be dropping its complete schedule today for all teams in a little less than three hours.

The NBA’s already announced its national television game schedule for games that are being broadcasted by ABC, ESPN, and TNT for opening week, but that complete schedule will also be coming out at 3 p.m. EST today.

The first four days of the season will feature eight national television games. Those games will showcase: • 12 different teams

• The last eight players to win the Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Award

• Three rematches from last season’s playoffs. pic.twitter.com/B6ccuTTTb5 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) August 17, 2021

The NBA is also celebrating its 75th anniversary, and as a result, they’ll be featuring several ‘milestone matchups’ as a part of their ‘NBA 75’ campaign this year.

After two unconventional seasons due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the NBA will finally be getting back to a traditional 82 game season that’ll run from October 19th to April 10th.

