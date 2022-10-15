full
Cover Image for NBA All-time Block Leaders: Dikembe Mutombo, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Hakeem Olajuwon!

NBA All-time Block Leaders: Dikembe Mutombo, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Hakeem Olajuwon!

Tonoy Sengupta
|Sat Oct 15 2022

What is the NBA’s All-Time block leaders list?

Watching the NBA is great for a lot of reasons.

Superstars perform at a level where it almost seems like they’re performing miracles. The stylish dime drops beautiful ball movement, fluid finishes and so much more.

More than anything else, however, it is clearly the competitive nature of the game. And nothing shouts ‘competitive’ louder than some thunderous dunks, and then, of course, some back-breaking blocks. The latter of which has been brought to the forefront as the topic of this piece.

You see, when a player performs a block once in a while, that alone is pretty exciting. Just ask Ja Morant.

However, who are the players that did it consistently, more than anybody else in NBA history?

Hakeem Olajuwon, Dikembe Mutombo, and many more- The 10 All-Time Block leaders

Throughout the history of the NBA, fans have had the pleasure to see some mean shot-blockers. However, while some still do exist in the NBA today, when it comes to this category, there is nothing quite like the old days.

This is exactly why most of the NBA’s top 10 block leaders comprise of players that will get the old heads going for days.

Without any further ado, here are the top 10 All-time block leaders, as per ESPN.

Blocks Leaders
RKPLAYERBLK
1Hakeem Olajuwon3,830
2Dikembe Mutombo3,289
3Kareem Abdul-Jabbar3,189
4Mark Eaton3,064
5Tim Duncan3,020
6David Robinson2,954
7Patrick Ewing2,894
8Shaquille O’Neal2,732
9Tree Rollins2,542
10Robert Parish2,361

 

Hakeem Olajuwon probably blushes every time he sees this list. After all, he retired a whopping 20 years ago.

Now, while that’s pretty admirable, there is another name that jumps out here.

Dikembe Mutombo.

Now, it isn’t due to any basketball-related controversy. The man was pretty darn clean, at least relative to his fellow athletes during his time. And boy, was he amazing on the basketball court.

No, the reason his name jumps out is for a reason that goes beyond basketball. And it isn’t the good kind.

 

Dikembe Mutombo recently entered surgery to repair a very serious ailment

Right now, Dikembe Mutombo is 56 years young.

He has been going strong with his life, out of the media’s eye for the most part.

So, when the spotlight is shone on him, it’s always going to be for something big.

And unfortunately, it’s for this.

Get well soon, Dikembe.

