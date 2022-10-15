“Thank Kevin Hart for That”: Dwyane Wade Blamed 5’2″ Hollywood Superstar for Destroying Philadelphia 76ers

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, who was getting smack-talked by Kevin Hart, destroyed the Philadelphia 76ers because of the comedian.

Dwyane Wade is arguably the most successful Miami Heat player of all time. He won three championships with the team. Only Udonis Haslem and D-Wade have won three rings with Miami.

But unlike Udonis Haslem, who was a role player, Dwyane was a world-class athlete. He was exceptional. His style of play, his raw strength, and his fierceness, all of it made him a superstar.

And the thing with players like Dwyane Wade, they are quite capable of taking over any game at will. In 2018, 36-year-old Wade punished the Sixers in the same manner. He took over the game out of the blue and later revealed his reason for doing so.

Dwyane Wade punished Sixers for Kevin Hart’s words

During the 2018 first round of playoffs, Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat were playing against the 76ers. Kevin Hart was courtside in Game 2 and dissing it out to Wade. Wade wasn’t too amused by the trash-talking so he totally took over the game.

On that night, D-Wade dropped 28 points on the unsuspecting Sixers. The most interesting detail of the story? Dwayne wasn’t even a starter that night. He literally came off the bench, played 25 minutes, and made 11 of his 16 field goals.

After the game, Wade reminded Philadelphia fans that his performance was influenced by Kevin Hart’s big mouth.

Wade: “Thank Kevin Hart for that.”

A classic Dwyane Wade performance in his last playoffs series. Honestly, we are grateful for Kevin Hart messing with Wade.

Kevin Hart messed with the wrong guy

Kevin Hart is a funny guy. He might not be the best standup but his comic timing and his banter are legendary. The Philadelphia native, on top of being a jest, is also an avid sports fan.

Remember the 2018 Super Bowl when a drunk Kevin tried to storm the stage? That was just Kevin being a die-hard Philadelphia fan. Though he has never gotten that drunk in an NBA game, he’s done things a little differently.

Hart, with access to courtside seats, likes to talk trash with players visiting Philly. Now, most of these players are his friends, so usually, that gives him leeway to go overboard.

However, some players have shorter tempers than others. Especially on the court, they can’t really accept someone dissing them. Even if that someone is a friend. Dwyane Wade proved exactly that to the 5’2″ comedian-turned-actor.

