NBA Insider Confident Hakeem Olajuwon Connection Will Help Rockets Bag Giannis Antetokounmpo in the Summer

The Milwaukee Bucks suffered yet another disappointing postseason loss, this time at the hands of the Indiana Pacers. Damian Lillard made his valiant return to the court only to suffer what could be a career-threatening Achilles tear at the age of 35. Nearly everything has gone downhill for Milwaukee since their 2021 title, prompting some to believe Giannis Antetokounmpo may be on his way out.

The Houston Rockets also suffered a first-round loss, but their seven-game defeat was far from the disappointment the Bucks’ gentleman’s sweep was. The Rockets boast an exciting young core that should be competing for years to come, which is why Chiney Ogwumike believes Houston could be a prime landing spot for the Greek Freak.

The former WNBA forward admitted this was a bit of a pipe dream for her as a Texas native. She also mentioned Giannis’ steadfast loyalty to the Bucks as a reason he might not leave. But Ogwumike believes the two-time MVP’s connection to Rockets legend Hakeem Olajuwon could sway his decision.

“I mean, we know he’s trained with the legend, Hakeem Olajuwon,” Ogwumike said on ESPN’s Get Up. “There’s respect for, you know, the foundation of basketball excellence that Houston had 30 years ago. Now that’s been a long time, but [the Rockets] are looking for a star to bring us back to the mountaintop.”

Following the Bucks’ swift playoff exit, Giannis has been a prominent name for possible trades this summer. While it would be jarring to see him in anything besides a Bucks jersey, crazier things have happened, like Luka Doncic’s trade to the Lakers in February. That move proved anything is possible in the NBA, even if it means Giannis finds a new home.

Giannis Antetokounmpo could search for a way out this summer

After three straight first-round losses, Giannis Antetokounmpo certainly has valid reasons to look for a new team. Milwaukee’s roster has aged and lost depth since their championship run four years ago. Now 30 years old and in the middle of his prime, it’s doubtful that a competitor like Giannis would willingly lose during some of his best years.

Under other circumstances, if the Bucks re-tooled their roster in the offseason, the team would be poised for another run at a championship. But Lillard’s absence will undoubtedly put a cap on Milwaukee’s success next season. The nine-time All-Star will be sidelined for the entirety of the 2025-26, hurting both the team’s title hopes and their financial flexibility.

While Giannis has never publicly made it seem like leaving the Bucks was on his mind, the time might be now for the former Defensive Player of the Year. Still arguably the best player in the NBA, Giannis could latch on to a young team like the Rockets — if they’re willing to pay a hefty price for his services.