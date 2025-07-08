NBA Analyst Calls LeBron James a Con Artist, Accuses Him of Leaking Picture to Influence Lakers

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

LeBron James recently made headlines for his presence at the Cleveland Cavaliers’ practice facility earlier last week. The shocking appearance came amid the height of rumors suggesting a reality where James requests out of Los Angeles. Many didn’t quite bat an eye at James’ decision to be there. NBA analyst Skip Bayless, on the other hand, believes this is on the long list of James’ cons.

Hardly does a player gain access to a team’s practice facility without playing for that team. James’ situation is different than most. Not only did he play for the Cavaliers for 11 seasons over two stints in his career, but he is a legend for the franchise and the city.

Shortly after the photo surfaced online, James broke his silence to put away the narratives that began circulating.

“I live here still and train every summer,” James said in a reply on X. “Got damn y’all bored man!”

The Akron native stays in Ohio during the NBA offseason. His great relationship with the Cavaliers‘ management allows him to continue to have access to their practice facility. His words put to bed any notion that this is some sort of ploy to return to Cleveland. However, Bayless refuses to be among the public who are sheep.

“I want to congratulate LeBron James and his elite team of spin doctors on the biggest scam in NBA history,” Bayless said on The Skip Bayless Show. “I’m calling baloney on LeCon James.”

Bayless finds it awfully suspicious that it took this long for it to become public knowledge that James practices in Cleveland during the offseason. Especially considering the disappointing loss the Lakers were handed by the Timberwolves in the playoffs.

This claim by Bayless is strictly opinionated with no facts to support. The James family grew a ripe network in Cleveland during his 11 years as a Cavalier. It wouldn’t be out of the ordinary to return to a familiar place for the sake of not just himself but also his children.

The Cavaliers also couldn’t acquire James even if they wanted to. Cleveland is the most expensive team in the NBA ahead of the 2025-26 season. As a result, they won’t be able to aggregate contracts to match up to LeBron’s $52.6 million salary. It would only be a possibility if the Lakers were to buy out his contract, and then the Cavaliers make a trade to free up cap space. In other words, it isn’t possible.

If somehow James ends up on the Cavaliers during the upcoming season, then Bayless is completely justified in his take. But as things stand, his take doesn’t hold much weight.

Most importantly, though, every Skip Bayless take on LeBron James needs to be taken with a pinch of salt. Bayless has made a long and successful media career on the back of vitriolic hate for the Akron-born forward, and his latest video, nearly 50 minutes long, just seems like another one of his long-winded attempts at discrediting James’ Hall of Fame career.