Azzi Fudd Trolls Paige Bueckers About Her Ball Handling as Wings Rookie Names Favorite NBA Player

Apr 6, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) and guard Azzi Fudd (35) speak to the media after the national championship of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Amalie Arena.

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd’s relationship has been one of the most talked-about things on social media ever since the couple confirmed that they were, in fact, dating each other. Fudd’s phone cover with ‘Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend’ and her special ‘I love PB5’ shirt at the Wings game has further solidified the fact that the two UConn Huskies are the internet’s ‘It Couple’ right now. The two revealed another side of their relationship dynamic when they appeared on the ‘Close Friends Only’ podcast.

The dynamic duo was conversing about their favorite WNBA players when the conversation shifted to who they really admired in the NBA. “Whose your favorite?” asked Bueckers, who then mocked Fudd by answering Steph Curry for her. That didn’t halt the 22-year-old shooting guard from opening up about her love for The Chef.

“I love the way he plays,” Fudd stated. “Watching him shoot. His quick release. The way he moves without the ball, I think, is incredible. Something I want to add to my game.” All kidding aside, Bueckers admitted that she was also on the Curry train.

“Yeah, him and Kyrie are my favorites,” claimed the Wings star. This led Azzi to question her about whether she would accept some drills from Mr. 4th Quarter himself. “If Kyrie were to give you some ball-handling drills to work on would you do it?” she asked. “I would do it cause it’s Kyrie,” responded Bueckers.

Bueckers has not been shy about her love for Kyrie in the slightest. In fact, when the Wings drafted the 23-year-old, they had Irving make a special video for her, as a part of the ‘Welcome to Dallas’ package.

It’s always fun to watch people bond over their shared love of an all-time great, and you won’t find a better list than Curry and Irving. Shifting topics, Fudd went on to poach Paige for some advice about what she could do to improve her own game. “Probably defense,” stated Bueckers with a smile, which made her partner cringe.

“My defense is not bad,” she barked in response. Paige laughed it off before declaring that “Everybody’s defense could get better. Let’s be real.”

Never has there been a better quote for modern basketball. Unless your name is Evan Mobley, Victor Wembanyama, or Rudy Gobert, defense has taken such a step back. The game is all about scoring, and you’re more likely to want to have the last shot than make a stop, so that a last shot is not needed.

Paige knows this better than anyone. Her rookie campaign has been quite impressive on the scoring end, where she’s averaged 18.8 points per game. Will it be good enough to help the Wings make the playoffs? Probably not. The squad is 9-26 and currently on a 2-game losing streak. Regardless, defense IS something everyone should improve on.