“No Regrets”: Damian Lillard Opens Up on Bucks Tenure Days After Shock Contract Buyout

Mar 4, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) shown with his eye swollen after being injured earlier in the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena.

Damian Lillard was nursing a torn Achilles and likely eyeing a comeback with the Milwaukee Bucks when he learned that the franchise had waived him. It marked the end of a two-year journey for the nine-time All-Star, a move that drew plenty of criticism. While the decision may have felt personal, it was clearly just another chapter in the business side of the NBA, and Dame knows that.

The California native joined the Bucks from Portland in the fall of 2023. It was a major move at the time, as he had been the face of Trail Blazers basketball for over a decade and had delivered countless iconic moments in a Rip City jersey. After Portland, Lillard wanted to play for a big-market team, and Milwaukee didn’t quite fit that mold. Still, he remained a true professional.

He released a statement thanking the Portland organization and its fans for their years of support, and made it clear that he was hoping to bring another title to Milwaukee. It would have been easy for him to complain, but instead, he showed up on day one and immediately began building a rapport with Milwaukee’s franchise player, Giannis Antetokounmpo. So when Milwaukee pulled the plug on their time with Dame as suddenly as they did, many assumed that Dame Time was devastated. But just like the professional he is, he looked at the silver lining.

This was reflected by the answer he gave during a recent interview on the Get Got podcast when he was asked if he regretted going to Milwaukee. “I don’t have no regrets. One thing for me, man, I know that my intentions is always right,” said Lillard.

It’s probably the most respectable answer Dame could have given, considering the situation. And honestly, it was smart of him to say it. He knows that if he had badmouthed the franchise just for making a business decision, other teams might see him as a liability.

What’s the silver lining for Dame now? According to his agent, it’s the opportunity to take control of his destiny and choose a franchise that aligns with his goals.

“[Lillard] is ecstatic. His agent told me this is an incredible opportunity for him. He gets to be a free agent two years early, choose where he wants to go,” said reporter Marc Spears during a recent broadcast of NBA on ESPN. “Money really doesn’t matter right now because he’s still getting paid by the Bucks.”

“[Damian Lillard] is ecstatic. His agent told me this is an incredible opportunity for him. He gets to be a free agent two years early.”@MarcJSpears shares Dame’s reaction after being waived from the Bucks pic.twitter.com/tieAoWNacj — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 1, 2025

Dame’s timetable for a return is most likely the 2026–2027 season, unless he pulls off another miraculous recovery like he did earlier this year from a blood clot. The league could look completely different by then, so no team is off the table for the three-point God.

Could Portland try to reclaim its franchise and bring Dame back? It would make for a poetic end to the story, but the Blazers could find themselves in the same situation they were in before. One thing is certain: Dame is still very much an asset. When he’s healthy, any offense becomes dangerous.