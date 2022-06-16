Basketball

“Shaquille O’Neal followed Jeff Bezos to turn $250,000 into $280 million!”: The Lakers legend traced the footsteps of Amazon’s CEO to rake in a fortune

Jeff Bezos and Shaq invested in Google
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
T20 records at Rajkot: Average T20 score at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium Rajkot
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Jeff Bezos and Shaq invested in Google
“Shaquille O’Neal followed Jeff Bezos to turn $250,000 into $280 million!”: The Lakers legend traced the footsteps of Amazon’s CEO to rake in a fortune

Shaquille O’Neal and Jeff Bezos are not two names you would think belong in the…