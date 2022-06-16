“Shaquille O’Neal followed Jeff Bezos to turn $250,000 into $280 million!”: The Lakers legend traced the footsteps of Amazon’s CEO to rake in a fortune

Shaquille O’Neal and Jeff Bezos are not two names you would think belong in the same sentence. Courtesy of Google, they certainly do now!

Happenstance is a thing that can change lives, just ask Shaquille O’Neal who happened to overhear a conversation that helped him make millions!

So, we are well familiar with how amazing an investor and businessman Shaquille O’Neal is. He has a Midas touch of sorts and everything he touches turns to gold.

Whether it is a restaurant chain or a tech company. Yes, the same old story about how Shaq was playing games in Las Vegas and he got lucky enough to invest in Google.

No stick to Shaq though, credit where credit is due. The big fella took his time to understand the product, and wisely get in on the IPO.

Not only that, but he held on to his share for the longest time, turning a few hundred thousand into millions, perhaps even hundreds of millions.

But what you don’t know is how Shaq’s simple but effective strategy is the same one employed by Amazon CEO and billionaire Jeff Bezos.

Shaq and Jeff Bezos follow the same exact investment strategy. It helped them turn $250,000 into over $280M. Think I’m kidding? Here’s the wild story: pic.twitter.com/Xwamoec2L1 — Andrew Petcash (@AndrewPetcash) June 15, 2022

Shaquille O’Neal uses a strategy that is simple but effective, we reckon he learned it from Jeff Bezos!

To be talked about in the same tier as Jeff Bezos is nothing short of extraordinary, especially for an investor. Shaq is one of those investors.

At the same time that Shaq was investing in Google, so was Jeff Bezos. Shaq got in on the series A round of funding for Google. Jeff Bezos put down $250,000 during the early days.

His stock at IPO was worth well over $280,000,000! If Bezos held his stock till today, it would be worth a little over $1.5 Billion, talk about a return!

While we are sure Shaq did not put that much money into Google, his returns would have been significant.

So, you might be wondering what their investment strategy is? Well, it is to “only invest in things that can change people’s lives”. We reckon Google might have done just that, what do you think about this investment strategy?

