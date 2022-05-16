“NBA fined Dennis Rodman $25,000 but WCW paid him 1/4th of $1 million”: Bulls legend made back his money from missing a media session by tenfold

The NBA had fined Dennis Rodman $25,000 for missing a media session before Game 4 of the 1998 NBA Finals but Rodman made 10x that.

Dennis Rodman has almost always had a flair for the dramatic with that part of him kicking in during the latter years of his stay with the Detroit Pistons. By the time he laced up for Gregg Popovich alongside David Robinson in San Antonio, ‘The Worm’ had fully embraced his true self.

Everything from late-night parties to getting tattoos after disobeying a direct order from Commissioner David Stern, Dennis Rodman was his own man. It’s no wonder that a man who served in the Air Force wasn’t exactly fond of him as he was the antithesis of everything he stood for.

Coach Pop trading Rodman to the Chicago Bulls was the best thing that happened to him. He went on to win 3 straight championships all while not having to sacrifice his off-court lifestyle due to Phil Jackson believing that when the time came, he wouldn’t disappoint.

Dennis Rodman made back 10x the amount of money he lost for wrestling during the NBA Finals.

Yes, Dennis Rodman travelled to Michigan after Game 3 had concluded between the Chicago Bulls and the Utah Jazz in the 1998 NBA Finals to go film a special on WCW Nitro with Hulk Hogan. Sure, the Bulls had just beat the Jazz 96-54 but nevertheless, these are the Finals.

After having filmed the episode for WCW, naturally, Rodman missed practice. He then proceeded to bail on media day prior to Game 4 as well. These shenanigans of his cost him a cool $25,000 by the NBA.

Rodman was no stranger to fines as he’d been fined for everything from kicking a photographer to unknowingly using hateful speech against a religious community in Utah during the previous year’s NBA Finals.

Of course, unlike those times, Rodman actually made his money back quite immediately after being fined. WCW paid ‘Rodzilla’ $250,000 for appearing on their show merely once, getting him a net profit of 1000%.

Dennis Rodman skipped a media session the day before Game 4 of the 98 NBA Finals and was fined $20,000. He instead was paid $250,000, plus use of a private jet, to appear at a WCW show. When he returned, his teammate Ron Harper said “I think that makes him a good businessman.” pic.twitter.com/fK1hxZaQcH — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 18, 2020

Quite the business savvy move from Dennis Rodman.