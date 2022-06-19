NBA Free Agency 2022: When does NBA Free Agency start?

When does NBA Free Agency 2022 begin and when can teams start to sign contracts with players that are currently free agents.

With the NBA Finals having concluded and the Golden State Warriors continuing their brilliance into a new decade, the league looks forward to yet another exciting period in its seasonal life cycle: NBA Free Agency 2022.

The NBA Free Agency period is a time in the league where players and teams get to decide their fates going forward, depending on the contractual situation they are in. For example, DeAndre Ayton is a Restricted Free Agent and so the Phoenix Suns have the right of first refusal and can match any offer sheet put forth by the other 29 teams.

However, another player like Jalen Brunson is an Unrestricted Free Agent and has the ability to sign with whichever team he wishes to sign with as long as they agree. Of course, UFAs and RFAs aren’t all that make up Free Agency as Player Options and Team Options are quite crucial here as well.

While this year’s free agent class isn’t as strong as the likes of say, 2016 or 2019, players who are currently on the board can sway a title if picked up by the right team.

When is NBA Free Agency 2022?

While the league has not revealed when free agency will begin, they have stated that the new league year will begin on July 1st. It can also be assumed that NBA Free Agency 2022 will start on June 30th at 6pm Eastern Time.

Of course, once free agency begins, a one week long moratorium period will begin before teams can start negotiating contracts with players after having been in talks with them for that week.

With the salary cap having been $2 million higher than what was projected for the upcoming season, teams will have a bit more to spend offseason.

Sources: The NBA has informed teams of slightly higher projections for 2022-23 salary cap and luxury tax level — $122M cap and $149M tax. https://t.co/R7qTL2q1aW — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 31, 2022

