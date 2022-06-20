Upcoming NBA Free Agents: Which players during the 2022 NBA Free Agency could help title contenders?

Which upcoming NBA free agents during this 2022 NBA free agency could help shift the tide in a team’s favor when it comes to winning a title?

With NBA free agency right around the corner as June 30th approaches, the league will certainly see a few teams shaken up due to player movement. The emergence of new title contenders and the dissolution of older ones is what the offseason brings and is why it’s considered to be one of the most fun periods of the NBA.

Of course, this 2022 offseason does not have all too exciting of a free agent class as years past but it definitely does not mean certain players could not change the make-up of the 2023 Playoff picture.

With teams like the Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks, and Boston Celtics being the teams to beat, expect both conferences to make plays in order to ‘dethrone’ them from where they stand.

All-Star caliber players who could help sway a title

Bradley Beal- Has a player option with the Washington Wizards and can opt out of it to become an unrestricted free agent.

James Harden- Is expected to sign a short term deal with Sixers and pick up his $47 million player option for the 2023 season.

Kyrie Irving- Has a player option with Nets worth $36 million and has reportedly reached an impasse with the Nets, leading to him possibly testing out the market.

Zach LaVine- Is a UFA but is expected to sign a 5 year deal with the Chicago Bulls.

Report: Talks between Kyrie Irving and the Nets about Kyrie’s future “have gone stagnant”: “The Lakers, Knicks, and Clippers are expected to be among the interested suitors if Irving heads elsewhere.” (via @ShamsCharania, https://t.co/1qpAgYG2xs) pic.twitter.com/DWCpphlmWZ — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 20, 2022

Starters who could be valuable for title contenders

Mitchell Robinson (Knicks, UFA)

Collin Sexton (Cavaliers, RFA)

Jusuf Nurkic (Blazers, UFA)

Malik Monk (Lakers, UFA)

Deandre Ayton (Suns, RFA)

Mo Bamba (Magic, RFA)

Miles Bridges (Hornets, RFA)

Jalen Brunson (Mavericks, UFA)

“I’ve likewise been apprised that Suns GM James Jones has rated [John] Collins highly in the past. The Hawks, remember, have been routinely mentioned as a leading potential sign-and-trade partner for Phoenix’s Deandre Ayton.” (via @TheSteinLine) Source:https://t.co/RnFdX9v5oP pic.twitter.com/QbgW5Lc61q — The Trade Deadline (@_TradeDeadline) June 20, 2022

Role/rotation players for title contention

Kyle Anderson (Grizzlies, UFA)

Avery Bradley (Lakers, UFA)

Bruce Brown (Nets, UFA)

Donte DiVincenzo (Kings, RFA)

Lu Dort (Thunder, RFA with team option)

Goran Dragic (Nets, UFA)

Aaron Holiday (Suns, RFA)

Kevon Looney (Warriors, UFA)

Caleb Martin (Heat, RFA)

Markieff Morris (Heat, UFA)

Victor Oladipo (Heat, UFA)

Bobby Portis (Bucks, UFA with a player option)

REPORT: There is “increasing talk” that the Blazers would be willing to offer the No. 7 pick to OKC for Lu Dort and the No. 12 pick. (via @JakeLFischer) pic.twitter.com/4Jj62Lbvrn — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 16, 2022

It should be noted that these aren’t the only names out there for teams to try to target as there are several other players as well who would be serviceable in any aspect of what that specific team requires.

