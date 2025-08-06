mobile app bar

NBA Insider Argues Jayson Tatum Should Focus on Completely Healing Despite 2025–26 Return Buzz

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) dunks the ball in the second half during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden

May 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) dunks the ball in the second half during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

For the Boston Celtics, their season came crashing down one game before their game six exit to the New York Knicks in the second round of the playoffs. It was when their star Jayson Tatum went down with a torn Achilles, ruling him out of game four, the remainder of the series, and the 25/26 campaign too. Well, that’s what we thought at least.

Tatum has been recovering really well. Rumors have been swirling about a potential return in the Spring of the coming season. However, that’s something Justin Termine has warned Tatum and the Celtics against.

The NBA insider feels that with the team Boston will field in 25/26, risking Tatum makes no sense whatsoever. It’s better to rest him completely, let him heal to 100% and then come back in 26/27 all guns blazing, hopefully with a better squad.

“If it was last year’s team, then it would be probably worth trying to get Tatum back next season, right? But with their current roster, even if Tatum does come back… if Tatum came back and looked like the same player as he always has, you know, what’s the point?” Termine said on Sirius XM Radio.

Termine added that even Tatum’s best version won’t be competing for the championship with just Jaylen Brown and Derrick White being the only stars in the starting five. “That team’s not winning anything,” he continued. “You’re not competing for a title even if Tatum comes back at a 100%. So you might as well let the guy heal all of next season.” 

For Celtics fans, this will be tough to digest. Will 25/26 be a season in which they tank? Perhaps they’ll have no choice but to do just that. Brown and White, with all due respect, don’t look like they have what it takes to carry a championship-caliber team on their own. And what good is scraping into the postseason just to get knocked out early?

Tatum could return to a healthier and fresher Celtics lineup in 2026, possibly with a few good draft picks. Then, he could reset and unleash his best self on the court once again, dreaming of winning a second championship with Boston.

Post Edited By:Sameen Nawathe

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

Basketball Editor Somin Bhattacharjee first discovered the game during the 2014 FIBA World Cup. Not long after, he turned to the NBA and found himself drawn to the Golden State Warriors — right at the start of Stephen Curry’s rise. Over time, the admiration turned into full-blown support for the team, one that continues even as the Curry era approaches its twilight. A true hoophead, Somin also follows EuroLeague basketball closely and enjoys exploring the game beyond the NBA. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. Since 2021, he has penned over 3,000 articles for TheSportsRush, covering everything from breaking news to sharp opinion pieces and detailed exclusives. He thrives on writing about in-game moments and the reactions that make basketball a uniquely emotional sport. Beyond basketball, Somin plays different sports including soccer and remains a passionate fan of Spanish football giants Real Madrid

