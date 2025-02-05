NBA Insider Claims Kevin Durant Trade to the Warriors “Is Very Real”

Feb 1, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers small forward Deni Avdija (8) drives to the basket against Phoenix Suns power forward Kevin Durant (35) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images

The chapter of Kevin Durant’s career in Golden State seemed to be closed, but the Warriors are looking to open it back up. Warriors insider for The Athletic Sam Amick says there is serious truth to the possibility of Golden State reuniting with Durant.

Advertisement

Amick made a guest appearance on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back to share more details on the Warriors’ hunt for a star. On Tuesday night, Golden State and the Phoenix Suns made great progress on a potential deal for Durant. According to Amick’s sources, the possibility of Durant wearing a Warriors jersey once again, is very real. He said,

“It’s escalated quickly. I think the Warriors thing is very real. There were moments last night where I thought this was actually going to happen.”

“The Warriors (trading for Kevin Durant) is very real…there were moments last night where I thought this was actually gonna happen.” @sam_amick shares the latest on the Suns trading KD for Kuminga https://t.co/iH8kMk1F4q@MichelleDBeadle | @TeamLou23 | @ChandlerParsons pic.twitter.com/od325jBjBU — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) February 5, 2025

Throughout the 2024-25 NBA season, the Suns have said on multiple occasions they are not looking to trade Durant. However, their attitude has changed following their disappointing 25-24 record. There were moments on Tuesday night, when Amick believed the Warriors had landed Durant.

Amick says the Suns’ desire to receive an extravagant package from the Warriors may be a deterrent. Phoenix has an interest in Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski and Andrew Wiggins. However, the Suns ideally want to retain Durant on the roster. The ongoing Jimmy Butler dilemma is haunting the Suns in other trade negotiations.

NBA analysts aren’t fans of Durant going back to Golden State

Durant left Golden State on his own accord ahead of the 2019-2020 season. Many were ecstatic with the two-time champion’s decision to see him win without Curry. NBA analysts Kendrick Perkins and Stephen A. Smith believe it’ll be bad for Durant’s legacy for him to return to the Warriors. Perkins said on ESPN’s First Take,

“What I want to see is KD win without Stephen Curry!”

Perkins highlighted Durant’s willingness to jump ship when things didn’t go as planned with his team in the past. For the sake of his legacy, Perkins urges Durant to ride out his career with the Suns and attempt to turn things around.

KD is 36 years old but is still one of the best players in the NBA. If the Warriors can land Durant, his pairing with Curry will be a nightmare for opposing teams to guard. The rest of the roster will need to improve, but Durant’s potential presence on the Warriors propels their ceiling.