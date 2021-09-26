“Clippers games are only sold out to watch LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo”: Shannon Sharpe disses the Los Angeles Clippers, starts beef with Clips fans and calls LA Laker Town

FS1 Analyst Shannon Sharpe takes a diss at the Los Angeles Clippers and their fans, questions their loyalty while being in Lakers town

Ever since the Clippers moved to Los Angeles in 1984, the Clippers have been trying to steal some love away from the Purple and Gold. In their 37 years in Los Angeles, the Clippers have been unable to rival the Lakers in term of public support and fan loyalty both. A big reason for the same has been the Lakers’ continuous success, whereas the Clippers haven’t even made the NBA Finals even once.

Recently, Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless discussed the same on Undisputed.

.@ShannonSharpe: “It’s a Lakers and Dodgers town! I ain’t see nobody say I’m a Clipper fan. Not one! But @clipperdarrell and @marcelluswiley!”@RealSkipBayless: “You’re afraid of what the Clippers are.”@ShannonSharpe: “What are they?” 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ilLvyT7dQF — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 24, 2021

Also Read: “I think we’re going to move on”: Warriors head coach Steve Kerr cleverly responds to Draymond Green’s and Kevin Durant’s comments against him

Shannon’s statement did not sit right with Skip, as well as a lot of other Clippers’ loyals.

“People only came during Lob-City to see LeBron, Steph, KD”: Shannon Sharpe

A disgruntled Clipper supporter and journalist did not take kindly to what Shannon Sharpe had to say. She replied to him and told him his facts are off.

I love @ShannonSharpe but this is foul. Having just interviewed loyal Clipper fans and gone to multiple regular season and playoff games among thousands of other fans, this is a false narrative. https://t.co/PyMRKsiulj — Clipper Nation Kelli (@KelliJohnsonTV) September 24, 2021

Shannon replied to her and said Clipper fans are only relatives and known people to Clippers’ players.

Clipper fans, are only family members and friends of family members of Clipper players. Nice try tho 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/fw5GjTHbOT — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 24, 2021

This statement again did not sit right with people, and yet another person stepped in to stop Sharpe.

Hmmmm……..they must have a lot of friends and family because the Clips sold out nearly every game for 3-4 years during the Lob City era. — Robert Lehrer (@RobertLehrer) September 25, 2021

Also Read: “Kyrie Irving, stop filming Lebron James from under the bleachers!”: Lakers’ fans hilariously mock a fan who snuck into the mini-training camp and recorded the King and his squad

Sharpe ended the conversation and said Lob City only sold out because people wanted to watch other players. He named LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, and Damian Lillard.

They’re coming to see Bron, Steph, KD, Giannis, Embiid, Joker, Dame not the Clippers 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/zDMS79TfCt — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 25, 2021

Shannon Sharpe, while he’s right that Los Angeles is predominantly a Lakers Town, however, is wrong about the Clippers’ fans. They have some very loyal fans, who have stuck through thick and thin, and almost got to see their team reap the benefits last season. If Kawhi Leonard had not got injured, maybe this season would have started with a Clippers’ banner up in the Staples Center.