LeBron James potentially confirms Bronny James is once again taller than 6’4 Bryce Maximus

LeBron James puts out images that have NBA fans confused as to whether or not Bryce Maximus, at 6’4, has been overtaken by Bronny James.

LeBron James most certainly passed down an impeccable set of genes to both of his sons, Bronny James and Bryce Maximus James. Taking it back to 2010, Savannah James confirmed in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar that LeBron genuinely wanted his sons to make it to the NBA like he did seven years prior.

Mind you, Bryce and Bronny were below 8 years old at this point and yet, ‘The Chosen One’ had big plans for them. Fast-forward to 2022 and the plan hasn’t changed: get Bryce Maximus and Bronny to the NBA.

LeBron has said on several occasions that he would love to play on the same court as his eldest son in the NBA. That can be a reality if he stays in the league until the 2024-25 season begins but with the way he’s been playing in Year 19, it feels as though he’ll be in the league long enough for his second oldest, Bryce, to make it as well.

Also read: Bronny James’ rank took quite the leap recently, but why? Scout explains everything

LeBron James posts images of Bryce Maximus and Bronny James.

The most surprising thing from this summer of hoops has been watching Bryce Maximus blossom into a real NBA prospect. He’s even received his first scholarship offer from Duquene University despite only having just entered his sophomore season.

A lot to do with his sudden improvement has been his height. Several photos that have surfaced over the summer have shown that he’s surprisingly only a few inches away from his father, LeBron James. His height is officially listed at 6’4, surpassing his elder brother’s stature that is listed at being 6’3.

What makes this a bit confusing however is the fact that LeBron posted three pictures of his sons and in these pictures, they look to be the exact same height. In fact, Bronny seems to edge his younger brother out despite their official listings. Then again, Bronny does has longer hair than Bryce so that may be the reason as to why he seems taller.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑 (@kingjames)

Also read: Bronny James shows off an identical jumper to his father, LeBron James, down to the shot mechanics and release