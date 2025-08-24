NBA Insider Convinced Magic Will Take a Huge Leap in the Weak Eastern Conference

Apr 27, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) passes the ball against the Boston Celtics in the second quarter during game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Following significant injury blows to the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics, the Eastern Conference has become weaker than it’s ever been. As a result, plenty of teams see this as their opportunity to strike gold. The Orlando Magic are one of those teams en route to a busy offseason, with their recent acquisitions have instilled a great deal of confidence in NBA experts.

After another disappointing first-round exit, the Orlando Magic have looked to take the next step. This has come in the form of acquiring guard Desmond Bane in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies. The addition of Bane adds a much-needed shooting threat to pair alongside Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.

Ever since entering the NBA, Banchero and Wagner have only improved. NBA analyst Kurt Helin predicts the trend to continue. “Paolo has taken a step forward,” Helin said on Sirius XM NBA Radio. “If they can keep Paolo and Franz healthy and Desmond Bane is the perfect fit for them.”

Over the last two years, the Magic have relied heavily on Banchero and Wagner to absolve their offensive woes. In the 2024-25 season, they were in the bottom four of offensive ratings. The only way they were able to be a competent team was due to their stellar team defence.

Bane might not be an All-Star, but his production is certainly near All-Star level. Last year, he averaged 19.2 points on 48% shooting from the field. The year prior, he rose to a 23.7 points per game scorer. Magic fans now hope for a similar stat line since there will be a lot of shots available for the 6-foot-5 guard.

Meanwhile, Orlando haven’t just stopped at acquiring Bane. They have been able to add savvy veteran point guard Tyus Jones for an extremely team-friendly deal. He will provide great stability off the bench, at least on paper and could even control the floor if Jalen Suggs were to miss significant time like he did last season.

“I like the way that team is constructed, I like the way that team is built. I don’t know if they’re going to win the East this year. But I think they’re going to make a huge leap up the ladder,” Helin proclaimed.

The majority would still take the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks as greater candidates to make it to the NBA Finals. However, there’s a clear hole for which teams come after. Orlando certainly has the makings to secure as high as the third seed in the Eastern Conference in this upcoming season.