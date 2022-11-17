Having Mocked Celtics Bar for ‘Ayesha Can’t Cook’, 6ft 3″ Stephen Curry Now Goes After Ball Boy for Getting Hit in the Head

Nov 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry (30) smiles between plays against the San Antonio Spurs during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry has been known to be a pretty down-to-earth guy, hasn’t he? And frankly, why wouldn’t that be? After all, despite being arguably the best player in the NBA right now, he still doesn’t want any special treatment.

However, it appears that even the nicest people in the NBA can be a bit mean sometimes… even if it can be a bit mean sometimes.

And a certain ball boy found that out the hard way, as he got a good dosage of it during Curry’s pre-game warm-ups.

Let’s dive into it, shall we?

Stephen Curry can be beyond ruthless during his pre-game warmups

Over the years, Stephen Curry’s pre-game routine has become quite famous.

His trick shots alone would be able to draw a crowd. However, the humor he does it with is just a joy to watch.

Now, this is Stephen Curry. That liquid joy that he brings to the game will never change. But, a certain ball boy may not have enjoyed being the bu*t of the man’s jokes during the most recent routine.

And yet, it just couldn’t be more hilarious.

Steph lost it after the ball boy got hit in the head 💀 pic.twitter.com/IlWjIS9gHI — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 17, 2022

It’s hard not to feel for the ball boy just a little bit. After all, his embarrassing little moment has now been shared for the entire world to see.

But hey, what’s funny is funny, right?

And you just can’t blame a person like Stephen Curry for laughing.

Stephen Curry has sent a few more serious taunts during his time in the NBA as well

As good a player as he is, Stephen Curry has also started to be known as one of the pettiest people in the NBA. And frankly, we couldn’t be here more for it.

Just during last season’s finals, Steph was being fueled by the criticism announced out loud by a multitude of analysts. But apparently, it didn’t just stop there.

Boston bar ‘Game On’ had put up a sign during the 2022 NBA Finals, with the words ‘Ayesha Can’t Cook’.

You might think it’s just a little bit of harmless banter. But, Stephen Curry very evidently saw it. Because, not only did he lead the Warriors to a pivotal Game 5 victory, but the team was also seen wearing this t-shirt.

Steph Curry is wearing an “Ayesha Curry CAN Cook” shirt pic.twitter.com/2X0C8uvzYP — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) June 14, 2022

And heck, after the Dubs won the championship, the fans had some fun with it too.

Warriors fans chanting “You can cook!”to Ayesha pic.twitter.com/IiEHJLGqTU — Chris Montano (@gswchris) June 20, 2022

Just an all-around W for Stephen Curry and the family.

