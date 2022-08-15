Giannis Antetokounmpo goes down the Michael Jordan path, puts millionson the line in $808 billion industry

Giannis Antetokounmpo backs a start-up that is a part of a $808 billion industry, similar to what Michael Jordan did years ago.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, in the last 5 years, has established himself as one of the greatest players to have ever stepped foot on NBA hardwood. 5 straight All-NBA teams to go along with 2 MVPs, a Finals MVP and a DPOY is more than enough to be considered a first ballot Hall-of-Famer when the Bucks legend decides to hang it up.

With on-court excellence comes serious off the court earnings and ‘The Greek Freak’ has made an incredible amount of money this past decade. Everything from his lucrative deal with Nike to him signing a 5-year supermax deal worth $228 million with Milwaukee, Giannis has become quite the businessman over the years.

Along with him making money, he has also been very charitable with his wealth. He’s donated $100,000 to Fiserv Forum employees, opened his own basketball academy alongside his brothers for the underprivileged, and raised thousands of dollars along with his partner to provide diapers to families who can’t afford them.

Now, Giannis Antetokounmpo seems to be delving into the healthcare sector.

Giannis Antetokounmpo comes on as ambassador for an Israeli start-up.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has come on board a start-up company named Antidote Health as both an ambassador and an investor. When talking about the start-up, ‘The Greek Freak’ went on to say:

“I believe that every human being has the right to affordable quality healthcare, no matter their race, location or circumstance, which is why I am proud to join forces with Antidote Health. My siblings and I grew up impoverished and marginalized. Though we had the support of loving parents, getting healthcare was a struggle. That’s why I empathize with the many Americans who can’t pursue their dreams because they can’t afford healthcare. Antidote Health can help this crisis.”

It has not been revealed how much Giannis put into the company but given how much he is worth, it’s safe to say that it’s close to $1 million. That however, is nothing more than an educated guess.

Another NBA legend who has made waves in the $808 billion healthcare sector is Michael Jordan. The Bulls legend opened two clinics in North Carolina that caters to people with little to no health insurance. Seems as though the 2021 Finals MVP is on the right track.

