NBA Insider Disputes Rumors of Warriors Blocking Andrew Wiggins from Representing Canada at the 2024 Olympics

We are less than a month away from the Olympic Games in Paris. Every national basketball team that participates in the global tournament is locked in for their preparations. Recently, rumors have been floating around about the Golden State Warriors star Andrew Wiggins‘ unavailability for the Canadian basketball team. As per the rumors, the Warriors have been trying to block Wiggins from representing Canada in the Olympics. However, an NBA insider recently cleared out the confusion on this matter by stating the real reason behind it.

The rumor got traction once Doug Smith, primarily known for his reports on the Raptors, posted a tweet on the matter on X. He reported that the Warriors are allegedly trying their best to keep Wiggins away from the practice sessions for the Canadian basketball team.

Smith wrote, “Andrew Wiggins out of Canadian Olympic picture, according to a source. Golden State Warriors playing hardball with veteran they are looking to move. Canadian team opens camp later tonight.”

Andrew Wiggins out of Canadian Olympic picture, according to a source. Golden State Warriors playing hardball with veteran they are looking to move. Canadian team opens camp later tonight — Doug Smith: Raptors (@SmithRaps) June 28, 2024

Following his post, fans started to wonder if there is an element of truth in it, and if so, why the Warriors are blocking their star player from representing Canada. Moments later, John Hollinger responded to Smith’s post by stating that his sources are telling him that there is no foul play from GSW’s end.

He wrote that the Warriors are only doing what they are doing in order to protect Wiggins from an injury. He also wrote that the franchise can, in fact, stop their player from participating citing health reasons.

After that, Anthony Slater of The Athletic delivered the final word on it. He wrote that Wiggins is sitting out the Canadian camp after mutual agreement with his team.

Slater wrote, “Mutual decision between the Warriors and Andrew Wiggins to prioritize his health and hold him out of Olympics, I’m told.” He also added that this doesn’t mean that the GSW are interested in keeping Wiggins around for another season.

Mutual decision between the Warriors and Andrew Wiggins to prioritize his health and hold him out of Olympics, I’m told. Doesn’t preclude GSW from possibly trading him, but it’s a medical decision. Wiggins dealt with an ankle issue late this past season. https://t.co/W3jyDMY8Y1 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 28, 2024

“Doesn’t preclude GSW from possibly trading him, but it’s a medical decision. Wiggins dealt with an ankle issue late this past season,” he added. It’s likely that the Warriors will trade the 2022 All-Star soon. Wiggins will probably be the one of the biggest names to depart from the Warriors camp along with Klay Thompson.

If this is indeed the last of Wiggins at the Bay Area, he is going out as an NBA Champion and an All-Star after his four-year tenure. The bottom-line is that there is no sly trick being played by the Warriors in keeping him out of the national camp. All they are doing is protecting their player, who recently suffered an ankle injury.