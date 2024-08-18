mobile app bar

Advait Jajodia
Published

“NBA Is Definitely in Trouble”: Zion Williamson’s Latest Photos From His Basketball Camp Has Fans Excited

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Throughout his career, Zion Williamson faced a lot of criticism because of his weight. However, a recent image of a slim Zion has drawn reactions from social media users across the world. The 23-year-old power forward who has kept his personal life details away from social media shocked the community with his transformation.

The former Duke Blue Devil recently hosted the Zion Williamson Basketball Camp in his hometown, Spartanburg. Photos from this particular camp have now flooded the internet. In one particular image of the New Orleans Pelicans star, it appeared as though Williamson had shed a significant amount of weight.

This showed how he is in the best shape of his life and is ready to terrorize the league in the upcoming 2024-2025 season. A majority of the fans seemed to be in awe of the 6ft 6” forward’s transformation.

This same group displayed their faith in the highflyer, issuing a stern warning to the different teams in the league.

At the same time, there were also a few naysayers who alleged that the photo was tampered with or that the 24-year-old was consuming drugs to achieve the same.

Users also shared other photos from the camps in which the 2-time All-Star wasn’t appearing as fit. Hence, critics were also quick enough to claim that the camera angle had a huge part to play in making Williamson look thin.

A photo of a fit Williamson circulating on social media seems to be a yearly case. At one point in every offseason, such photos make rounds on the internet. Unfortunately, there hasn’t been as huge a difference in his physical stature when fans get to see him on the court during the preseason.

Having been listed as 284lbs for the entirety of his professional career, it’ll be interesting to see how this transformation will make the Pels list him for the 2024-2024 campaign.

