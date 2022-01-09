NBA starting lineups tonight: Is LaMarcus Aldridge playing vs San Antonio Spurs? Brooklyn Nets release foot injury report ahead of matchup against Dejounte Murray and Co

Brooklyn Nets veteran LaMarcus Aldridge is listed as questionable for Sunday evening game against San Antonio Spurs due to foot soreness

Despite having their roster back from health and safety protocols, Brooklyn Nets have been 1-4 in their last 5 games. Even though Kevin Durant and James Harden are putting their best foot forward, the Nets have been dethroned from the #1 spot.

Friday night they suffered yet another double-digit loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, who were without their starting PG Jrue Holiday. They have been 0-7 against top-seeded teams this season, which is highly concerning. Kyrie Irving has returned but only for away games. The addition of healthy Kyrie can make the Nets unbeatable in the playoffs.

Also Read: “Old Town Road by Lil Nas X was the no.1 song, Tom Brady played for the Patriots, Ja Morant and Zion Williamson hadn’t made their debut”: A throwback to when Klay Thompson played his last NBA game

LaMarcus Aldridge is listed questionable with right foot soreness

Durant and co. are set to face San Antonio Spurs for the weekend matchup this Sunday evening. This is a perfect chance for them to grab a win and get closer to the #1 spot, where they reigned for most of 2021.

They will however play without Kyrie Irving as it is a home game due to the vaccine mandate. The only game they won in the last 5 was against the Pacers where Irving made his season debut. In addition, the Nets will be without their veteran LaMarcus Aldridge as he is dealing with right foot soreness.

Nets say LaMarcus Aldridge is questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Spurs with right foot soreness. Joe Harris and Kyrie Irving are out. — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) January 8, 2022

He has been clocking in considerable minutes this season. However, there has been a decline in the past couple of games. Against the Bucks, he played 9 minutes and had 2 points. This is a far cry from his season average of 13.3 a game. He is an integral part of the Nets’ offense and his early exit Friday night may be linked to the injury.

Although KD and The Beard are enough to deal with the Spurs, his absence for a longer duration is concerning.

Also Read: “Klay Thompson channeled his inner Kobe Bryant that day!”: When Warriors’ superstar made his way back to the court to shoot Free Throws after tearing his ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals