“Klay Thompson channeled his inner Kobe Bryant that day!”: When Warriors’ superstar made his way back to the court to shoot Free Throws after tearing his ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals

Warriors’ superstar Klay Thompson made his way back to the court, after tearing his ACL to make sure he can enter the game again

It is official. We’re mere hours away from witnessing Klay Thompson make his way to an NBA court after a long 941 day wait. It has been a long 2+ year wait for all fans, but especially for Klay. Thompson was playing some of the best basketball of his life, when he suffered a brutal ACL injury on his right knee.

After completing his ACL rehab, a month before last season’s tip-off, Klay suffered an Achilles tear while working out. Since then, it has been another gruesome year of rehab and working his way back to the court. Almost 31 months after he tore his ACL, Klay is finally healthy and in prime shape to return to the NBA. It has been a much-anticipated return, and it had to be in front of the home crowd. Tomorrow, Klay suits up to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at Chase Center.

Klay Thompson showed his Mamba Mentality in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals

Back in June 2019, the Warriors lost Kevin Durant to a devastating Achilles injury in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Raptors. Entering into Game 6, the Warriors were back in Oracle and looking to force a Game 7. Klay Thompson was having himself a night, scoring 30 points in 3 quarters, going 8/12 from the field.

When Klay Thompson went down on the layup attempt, he was being escorted back to the locker room. However, in the tunnel, someone told him that if he doesn’t return and make his free throws, he wouldn’t be allowed to re-enter the game.

Klay not only returned to the court, but also knocked down both the free throws, and then ran back to play defense. Klay did not want to exit the game, but a teammate fouled, so a player substation can be made.

Last time we saw Klay Thompson in a game, he produced an iconic NBA Finals moment. Tore his ACL.

Helped off the court.

Turned around in the tunnel.

Hit his free throws.

Ran back to play defense.

Forced out of the game. The stuff of legends. pic.twitter.com/E7ovs62uYY — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 8, 2022

The Warriors went on to lose the game, leading to the Raptors to win their first NBA Championship. Even though the day would be remembered as a dark day in the Warriors’ history, Klay’s spirit should serve as inspiration for players all around the league.