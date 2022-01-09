“Old Town Road by Lil Nas X was the no.1 song, Tom Brady played for the Patriots, Ja Morant and Zion Williamson hadn’t made their debut”: A throwback to when Klay Thompson played his last NBA game

ESPN’s SportsCenter posts the landmark events that took place since Warriors guard Klay Thompson played his last NBA game.

The wait is finally over. Klay Thompson returns to play his first NBA game in over 900 days on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. We all remember the fateful day, June 13th, 2019, when Klay tore his ACL during Game Six of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

Not only did the Warriors fail to 3-peat but had Klay spent the following season rehabbing from his injury. In what many believed, it was the end of the Warriors dynasty. Kevin Durant had signed with the Nets, and with only a few games into the season, Stephen Curry had broken his hand. Thus Warriors tanked and how.

Just when we thought the Splash Brothers would reunite for the 2020-21 season, tragedy struck again. During a pickup game in LA, Klay tore his Achilles tendon, a gut-wrenching moment for the Warriors guard. However, Klay never lost the will to play and continued to work on his rehab.

Thus with less than 24-hours remaining for his return, we take a stroll down the landmark events that took place since Klay played an NBA game.

It’s a different world since Klay Thompson played his last NBA game.

No one had heard the term Coronavirus and quarantine. Nobody had in their wildest imagination thought of a format like the 2020 Orlando Bubble. Though it might feel ancient, it would be interesting to have a throwback to when Klay played his last NBA game.

The year was 2019, and at the time, Old Town Road by Lil Nas X was the no.1 song. NFL legend Tom Brady played for the New England Patriots and was yet to win his seventh Super Bowl but in a Buccaneers uniform. The Warriors were yet to shift from the Oracle Arena to the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Ja Morant and Zion Williamson were yet to make their NBA debut. Now that feels ancient.

The Warriors are currently one of the top contenders to win the chip this season, and things only get better with Curry having his Splash Brother by his side. The recently released NBA’s 75th-anniversary team didn’t have Klay on it, which had many by surprise, considering his resume.

Nonetheless, this has fueled Klay even more, who wants his fourth ring soon. The five-time All-Star’s journey has been nothing but inspiring.

Klay’s return on Sunday night would have the NBA ratings go through the roof, with the world waiting for the Warriors sniper to suit up.