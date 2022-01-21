NBA starting lineups tonight: Is Zach Lavine playing vs the Milwaukee Bucks? Chicago Bulls release injury report for their star guard ahead of matchup against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co

Chicago Bulls injury report update reveals the availability of Zach Lavine ahead of important clash versus the Milwaukee Bucks.

Zach Lavine has been an integral part of the high-flying Bulls this season. The 26-year-old is averaging 24.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game this season on 49.1 FG%. His impressive displays have made him a lock for this year’s All-Star game.

A quick reminder that this guy should become a 2x All-Star this year! RT to vote @ZachLaVine #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/cRFVs2hRSa — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 20, 2022

The Chicago Bulls were on a 4-game losing streak but quickly bounced back with a victory over the Cavaliers and currently sit atop of the Eastern Conference with a 28-15 record ahead of their matchup vs the Bucks.

Zach Lavine is ‘out’ with a knee injury against the Milwaukee Bucks.

According to the latest Bulls injury report, Zach Lavine will be out due to a knee injury for the matchup against Milwaukee. The 26-year-old injured his knee and left the game against the Warriors 2 games ago, and hasn’t returned to the court since.

Bulls list Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, Javonte Green, Derrick Jones Jr. and Patrick Williams out vs. Bucks with their respective injuries. Marko Simonovic is listed as out for G League assignment. Only Brook Lopez out for Bucks. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 20, 2022

However, Bulls fans will be happy to know that LaVine has “responded well” off the court since the knee scare. In fact, the guard has been shooting free throws and has been able to do weight training while his knee progresses.

Zach LaVine’s MRI is done.Initial read is that it showed no structural damage, per sources. As reported last night, LaVine has been playing through knee soreness the last couple weeks. It has flared up occasionally ever since his ACL surgery. Team/LaVine still discussing timeline — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 15, 2022

To make matters worse, point guard Lonzo Ball will also be out for the foreseeable future. Expect star forward DeMar DeRozan to carry the load while the guard duo misses time for Chicago over the next few weeks.

The Bulls definitely will miss the services of Zach Lavine, who is their leading scorer, especially against championship contenders Bucks. The Bulls enter the contest against as slight underdogs. However, you wouldn’t put it past DeMar DeRozan to single-handedly will the Bulls to victory.

One can expect the guard duo of Ayo Dosunmo and Coby White to take up some of the workload as Lavine is sidelined for the contest.

The Bulls can’t replace Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine. But with Ball out 6-8 weeks and LaVine out at least the next 3 games, they can replicate a formidable starting backcourt. Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White have met the moment. Column for ⁦@NBCSChicago⁩: https://t.co/utAE6zuRZh — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 20, 2022

