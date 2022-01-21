“Russell Westbrook and Frank Vogel being thrown under the bus is really pissing me off”: Charles Barkley goes off on Lakers higher ups for poor roster construction

Charles Barkley expresses his dissatisfaction with Russell Westbrook and Frank Vogel being blamed for the Lakers’ misfortunes.

it was quite the well known fact when the trade happened over last offseason that Russell Westbrook on the Los Angeles Lakers would not be close to being an ideal fit. Historically, Westbrook has dragged several low-talent teams in the past into the Playoffs as the primary offensive focus while posting up recording breaking usage percentages.

Russ playing second fiddle to LeBron James on the Lakers however, was never destined to be a great fit for the overall success of the squad. Fans have been vying for the 2017 MVP to come off the bench but it’s unclear on what this would do to his ego.

Also read: “I’m imploring people not to get too attached to Ballsack Sports”: Daryl Morey shouts out troll NBA Twitter account amidst Ben Simmons trade rumors swirling across the Internet

Frank Vogel had the guts to bench Brodie after an ‘indefensible’ mistake on the defensive end of the floor around the 7 minute mark on Caris LeVert last night.

Many have claimed this is one of the few decisions where they actually agreed with Frank Vogel. Russell Westbrook had knocked down four 3s but was an overall 5-17 from the field and had the worst +/- on the team at the time.

Charles Barkley on Russell Westbrook and Frank Vogel.

Charles Barkley seems to have gotten fed up with the way the media has been casting blame on both Russell Westbrook and Frank Vogel for the Lakers’ misfortunes. he took to NBAonTNT to voice his opinion on the subject.

Also read: “OLD, SLOW, BRICKS, FENSE, as in no D, and ENCH as in no bench”: Charles Barkley gives his brutally honest take on the LA Lakers’ recent performances

“The Lakers are such wussies. The way they have tried to throw Russell Westbrook and Frank Vogel under the bus is really pissing me off. They’re blaming Frank Vogel and Russ. Listen, the people up top who put that trash together are running and hiding like cowards saying, ‘Oh it’s Frank, it’s Russ.’”

“You put all them old geysers out there. Listen, the best guy other than LeBron James in the last month was who? Stanley Johnson. And for y’all to be bringing a guy who was on the street and become your second best player? It’s ridiculous man.”