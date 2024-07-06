NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan And The Sacramento Kings Could Be Joining Forces

The 2024-25 NBA free agency has already managed to knock a few people off their seats so far. From Paul George leaving the Los Angeles Clippers to Klay Thompson joining the Dallas Mavericks, this offseason has already gotten a tantalizing start. However, DeMar DeRozan possibly making his way back into the Western Conference might end up being the next big thing in free agency.

Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan and Utah Jazz’s Lauri Markannen are two big names that are still available in the market and up for grabs. While Lauri Markannen has piqued the interest of the Golden State Warriors, the Sacramento Kings might end up pulling the trigger to acquire DeRozan’s services.

ESPN’s Marc J. Spears was the first one to label the Sacramento Kings as a ‘Dark Horse’ to land DeMar DeRozan. This prediction was reiterated by Kevin John on an episode of NBA Today a few days ago as well.

The Kings are “a dark horse” to land DeMar DeRozan, according to Marc Spears pic.twitter.com/mjkDzSraGg — Kevin John (@heykevinjohn) July 2, 2024

And now, fans may have gotten a reliable update on DeRozan’s situation after days of staying in the dark.

“League sources confirm that Kings and Bulls have discussed a potential sign and trade for DeMar DeRozan. Trade requires a third team, which is lined up, but there is competition for DeRozan’s services.”

Now, looking at this potential trade, does DeMar DeRozan fit into the way the Kings conduct themselves on the court? In a nutshell, yes.

The Sacramento Kings finished the season as the 9th seed in the Western Conference this past season. But given their 3rd seeded position the year before, it is evident that the team lacked certain firepower this year.

DeMar DeRozan might be 34 years old and closing in on ‘Father Time,’ but the six-time All-Star still had some impressive numbers with the Bulls last year. As per StatMuse, DeRozan was the leading scorer in Chicago, averaging 24.0 points per game.

A core of DeMar DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis, and De’Aaron Fox will end up creating a new ‘Big Three’ in the West. Adding DeRozan would take a lot of the offensive load off Fox as he’ll be able to run the team’s offense with ease.

And just shy of 30% shooting from beyond the arc for his career, DeRozan’s presence would help space the floor for Sabonis to go to work in the post.

Did the Bulls force DeMar DeRozan’s hand?

After only three seasons with the Chicago Bulls, DeMar DeRozan is already looking for a new place to call home. DeMar’s initial season with the Bulls turned out fine, but since then, it has only gone downhill.

Now, the Bulls seem eager to push the reset button and go into rebuilding mode once again. As per Larry Brown Sports, the Alex Caruso-Josh Giddey trade may have been the final nail in the coffin to guarantee DeRozan’s exit.

Trading away a valuable piece like Caruso, in exchange for Josh Giddey meant that the Bulls are looking to part ways with their assets for young players and future picks. Plus, given DeRozan’s age, it is quite likely that he would want to play for a contender in the hopes of winning a ring before he retires.

Moreover, the Bulls will also be looking to trade away Zach LaVine this offseason as well. And who knows, maybe Nikola Vucevic may be on his way out as well. Let’s see if the Kings can agree with the Bulls and one other team to make this trade a possibility.