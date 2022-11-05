NBA Twitter Believes Jalen Rose was Held at ‘Gunpoint’ While Apologizing for Mishandling the Ime Udoka Situation

Controversies continue to rock the NBA, with it not even being a month since the start of the current season. It all began when Ime Udoka’s suspension as Celtics head coach rocked the league. According to reports, the former player Spurs player was in an alleged affair with a female employee.

However, there was more than what met the eye, as Udoka was already engaged to longtime girlfriend and actress Nia Long, with who he even had a son. The Celtics hired a law firm that took charge of investigating the scandal, opening up a dirty can of worms.

Ime Udoka allegedly made unwanted comments toward a female staffer which prompted an internal investigation. Some Celtics staffers became aware of Udoka’s relationship with the woman in July but thought it was consensual, per @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/I7mQE17MhN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 23, 2022

The law firm in charge of investigating Ime Udoka discovered he used “crude language” with a female subordinate before the start of his workplace relationship, per @Wojespn pic.twitter.com/tLg3YrTKHb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 30, 2022

The lack of clarity during this course had everyone jump to wild conclusions and theories, leading even the well-known names of sports and television to falter to this. One such personality was former player turned ESPN analyst Jalen Rose, whose recent public apology went viral.

“I now understand fully why her name should not be released to the public.” Jalen Rose apologized during the ESPN broadcast for questioning why the name of the Celtics staffer involved with Ime Udoka wasn’t released.pic.twitter.com/Qh02rXDw4K — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 5, 2022

For those wondering what the apology was for? Rose during a segment of the ESPN countdown, questioned why the name of the female staffer Udoka was having an alleged affair with never came out.

Here’s what Jalen Rose said on the preshow: pic.twitter.com/2Il5AGtNAL — @ (@FTBeard7) November 5, 2022

Nonetheless, Twitter couldn’t keep calm post the former MIP’s live apology, with many even deeming it forced.

NBA Twitter reacts to Jalen Rose apologizing on air for his comments on the women involved in the Ime Udoka scandal.

Disney execs sent a picture of Jalen Rose house and said read the teleprompter. — Ahmed/The Ears (@big_business_) November 5, 2022

jalen rose looked like a hostage in that apology ngl — Well No More Dragons (@unforeseenbritt) November 5, 2022

Lmfao that Jalen Rose apology to open halftime couldn’t have caught me more off guard — Payton (@paytonisnotroll) November 5, 2022

No way ESPN just made Jalen Rose do that apology LMAOOOO modern media is really cooked — cjay (@TrilIadelph) November 5, 2022

Jalen Rose sounding like he is being held at gunpoint during his apology on ESPN regarding the persons involved in the Udoka scandal pic.twitter.com/2rcQbtOf6q — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) November 5, 2022

Ime Udoka signs with the Brooklyn Nets.

Despite being under investigation and suspended by the Celtics, Udoka would land a job soon. The Brooklyn Nets decided to get the former NBA player turned coach on board.

Ime Udoka is back in the NBA with the Brooklyn Nets pic.twitter.com/H22JUqyddx — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 1, 2022

Ironically, the 45-year-old was an assistant coach on the Brooklyn team until 2021. Thus is familiar with the working environment surrounding Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

