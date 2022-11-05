HomeSearch

NBA Twitter Believes Jalen Rose was Held at ‘Gunpoint’ While Apologizing for Mishandling the Ime Udoka Situation

Arjun Julka
|Sat Nov 05 2022

Image Courtesy: USA TODAY Sports

Controversies continue to rock the NBA, with it not even being a month since the start of the current season. It all began when Ime Udoka’s suspension as Celtics head coach rocked the league. According to reports, the former player Spurs player was in an alleged affair with a female employee.

However, there was more than what met the eye, as Udoka was already engaged to longtime girlfriend and actress Nia Long, with who he even had a son. The Celtics hired a law firm that took charge of investigating the scandal, opening up a dirty can of worms.

The lack of clarity during this course had everyone jump to wild conclusions and theories, leading even the well-known names of sports and television to falter to this. One such personality was former player turned ESPN analyst Jalen Rose, whose recent public apology went viral.

For those wondering what the apology was for? Rose during a segment of the ESPN countdown, questioned why the name of the female staffer Udoka was having an alleged affair with never came out.

Nonetheless, Twitter couldn’t keep calm post the former MIP’s live apology, with many even deeming it forced.

NBA Twitter reacts to Jalen Rose apologizing on air for his comments on the women involved in the Ime Udoka scandal.

Ime Udoka signs with the Brooklyn Nets.

Despite being under investigation and suspended by the Celtics, Udoka would land a job soon. The Brooklyn Nets decided to get the former NBA player turned coach on board.

Ironically, the 45-year-old was an assistant coach on the Brooklyn team until 2021. Thus is familiar with the working environment surrounding Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

