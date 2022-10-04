NBA Twitter Defends Vanessa Bryant for Indulging With Candace Parker and Sydney LeRoux at a Bad Bunny Concert

NBA Twitter stands up and defends Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa Bryant against ruthless reporting done by TMZ and others

January 2020 was a brutal month for all of us, but especially for Vanessa Bryant. On 26th morning, her husband, NBA legend Kobe Bryant was en route to their daughter’s basketball game in a chopper when it crashed. This resulted in Kobe and all 13 passengers, including their daughter Gianna, losing their life.

Since then, Vanessa Bryant has had her life turned upside down. She lost not only her husband, but also her daughter. While coping with the loss, she was also busy fighting for her husband’s legacy and privacy.

Not too long ago, she finally won the case against the LA County Sheriff and Fire Department over sharing photos of the crash site. Bryant was awarded a $16 Million compensation over the same. Recently, she was seen at the Bad Bunny concert, which led to some unfortunate comments.

NBA Twitter stands up for Vanessa Bryant

Vanessa Bryant was invited by Bad Bunny to his LA concert recently. During the concert, he paid tribute to Los Angeles Legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant. It was a wonderful gesture, till TMZ decided to poke their nose and make it look bad.

Vanessa Bryant crashes the Bad Bunny concert in L.A. … renting out a whole VIP suite for just herself and one friend, it seems. https://t.co/lF6kakyVCr — TMZ (@TMZ) October 2, 2022

However, NBA Twitter had Vanessa’s back, and made sure they stood up for her.

The choice of words is nasty @TMZ and the friends she was with was Sydney Leroux and Candace Parker. Stop trying to make Vanessa Bryant feel guilty for having fun https://t.co/OoRcolH1sZ — Nov (@WNBAUncut) October 3, 2022

Now what they ain’t gonna do is come for Vanessa Bryant.. cause we will fight. Let her be. — Mesheyla (@mesheylat) October 3, 2022

Delete this post and leave her all the way alone! — GrownWomanStatus (@HedesireMF) October 2, 2022

How does one “crash” any event when they were personally invited pic.twitter.com/Ko48c3GJX7 — (@nahlate) October 3, 2022

There is no way that NBA Twitter would let a publication slander their beloved figure like this. It’s great to see them stand up for her amidst this bullsh*t.

