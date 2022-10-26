NBA Twitter Gushes Over Jose Alvarado Causing Havoc in 1st Quarter Against Mavericks Amid Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram’s Absence

Oct 4, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) brings the ball up court against the Chicago Bulls during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado makes a strong start against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks, shooting efficiently from the field and intercepting the opposition’s possession.

The New Orleans Pelicans certainly have everyone’s attention, given the talent on the roster and their recent signings, boasting the likes of Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum, to name a few, with there being some unsung names too.

Touted to be a top contender in the west, the Pels have a pool of young talent, evident in the recent contest against the Mavericks in the form of point guard Jose Alvarado. Going undrafted in the 2021-22 season, the former Georgia Tech player had our attention.

Known to be a defensive pest, Alvarado impressed on the offensive side of schemes amid the absence of Zion and BI. Starting for the mere second time in his career, the Pels PG was ready to go off, scoring 7 of the team’s 13 points initially in the first quarter.

Jose Alvarado is off to a hot start against the Mavs. 👀 He’s got 7 of the Pelicans’ 13 PTS so far in Q1 on TNT.#KiaTipOff22 pic.twitter.com/9eeSzVxOgN — NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2022

However, Alvarado had to sit out after playing for 26 minutes as he avoided an injury scare during a layup. The 24-year-old would head to the locker room post hitting a layup but return to the bench later.

Jose Alvarado starting for the Pelicans leaves NBA Twitter impressed.

Alvarado finished with 13-points, 3-rebounds, 3-assists, and 2-steals, shooting 6-for-8 from the field.

Jose Alvarado heard 62% of y’all were on the Mavericks pic.twitter.com/cBJl0wr8GL — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) October 25, 2022

Jose Alvarado >>>>>>> — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) October 26, 2022

Jose Alvarado is a steal machine pic.twitter.com/4snDqXsUQO — DraftKings (@DraftKings) October 26, 2022

I advise all small guards with aspirations of playing in the NBA to watch Jose Alvarado! 🫡 — Christian Nuñez (@CoachNunez31) October 26, 2022

Can’t be having awareness lapses with the ball in your hands any time Jose Alvarado is near you. Maxi has to be smarter there — Mavs/Magic Draft (@MavsDraft) October 26, 2022

The Jose Alvarado game. — Patty Cakes (@ThePattyV) October 25, 2022

Jose Alvarado had an injury scare.

Alvarado’s phenomenal start against the Mavs was cut short due to an injury scare. The Pelicans guard would limp to the locker room, leaving fans worried.

Fortunately, Alvarado returned to the bench, giving a thumbs up.

Jose Alvarado just returned to the bench and gave a thumbs up. He is putting his warmups on and has a belt stimulator on his back. #Pelicans — Erin Summers (@ErinESummers) October 26, 2022

The Pelicans win over the Mavericks holds great significance, given the absence of Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and Herb Jones.

