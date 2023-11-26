“Zion Williamson Is Our Main Guy!”: Jonas Valanciunas Describes 23-Year-Old Star’s ‘Tough’ Journey Back from Injury, Staying Healthy

New Orleans Pelicans’ Jonas Valanciunas recently sat down for an interview with NBA analyst Mark Medina. One of the most obvious topics at hand proved to be Zion Williamson, who has slowly started to show glimpses of his past form in recent games. Still recovering from the hamstring injury that saw him play only 29 games last season, Williamson started the season slowly. But has since then shown consistency and promise.

During his interview with Medina, Valanciunas referred to Zion as the team’s centerpiece, claiming that other Pelicans players needed to figure out how to play to his strengths. “He’s [Zion] our main guy, so we have to play for him. We have to figure out how to all be at the right spot. He’s a willing passer,” he said.

“So how do we be in the right spot, have the right timing, and not clog the paint? How do we have space and know when to cut,” the 31-year-old added, before claiming that the entire group had worked hard to improve team chemistry.

Valanciunas suggested that the amount of time the Pelicans’ core group has now spent on the court has allowed them to know each other’s games well, in addition to knowing what to expect. While there have been poor games this season, as is evident from the Pelicans’ 9-8 start, Valanciunas was confident that the team will only grow more comfortable as the season progresses.

The confidence might partly be down to Zion Williamson’s improved performance so far this season. That, according to his teammate, is a direct result of the work Zion has put in since his injury. “He’s been great. He’s only missed one or two games so far (three). He’s been great. He’s been available all of the time. He’s taking care of his body. He gives a [expletive]. That is a big thing. He’s been a pro this year. He’s growing,” Valanciunas said.

While Williamson has not always been the main focus under the Pelicans’ new system, his teammates certainly seem willing to play to his strengths. Valanciunas stated that the Pelicans’ roster was like a big family, and that the comfort level in the locker room has only grown since last season.

New Orleans possess a lot of quality with Ingram and Zion’s duo working for them so far. Still, the biggest challenge, apart from the mixed results, remains the health of their best players, particularly Zion Williamson. The team is currently 9th in the West with a record of 9-8. They would need to show some consistency if they want to cement a playoff spot in a heavily stacked Western Conference.

Zion Williamson has looked in prime form after a slowish start to the season

Williamson had made his intentions known even before the season had started. He claimed during the offseason that he had worked hard in order to make himself unguardable, something which has been apparent in recent games.

Zion started the season not at his best. After an injury-hit campaign last time around, he took time to settle down in the Pelicans’ new system and claimed that he had taken a bit of a backseat, being the primary facilitator last season. After their recent loss to the Rockets, Williamson claimed that while team chemistry was improving, he himself needed to get back into rhythm.

Apart from gradual improvement on the court, Zion has also been putting in the effort in training. He recently claimed to be inspired by LeBron James’ $1,500,000 workout and dieting routine, stating that he had changed quite a few habits in a bid to remain healthy.

Although there is still a long season ahead, Williamson will be happy with his progress, having only missed 3 games out of 18 thus far. Of course, much of his team’s fortunes directly depend on whether he can stay healthy.