“Brandom Ingram you are a star young fella, as for Zion Williamson you are holding title contention”: Stephen A. Smith dishes out his advice to the young crew of Pels

Veteran NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith applauds the efforts of Brandon Ingram while sending Zion Williamson a message as the Pelicans exit the playoffs.

The New Orleans Pelicans had been the surprise package so far in the postseason, giving the Suns fans a massive scare. Despite being the underdogs in the series, the Pels didn’t go down without a fight. In his first season as head coach, Willie Green displayed the maturity of a veteran.

In what many believe could have been a sweep, the Pelicans forced a Game Six against the Suns. Acquiring CJ McCollum has worked wonders for the organization, coupled with Brandon Ingram rising to the occasion. Talents like Jose Alvarado and Herb Jones ensured the future was bright for the Pels.

One could only imagine how far the Pelicans could have gone had a healthy Zion Williamson suited up for the games this season. The Duke sensation ignited hoop fans across the globe on his debut, creating a never before seen buzz. Unfortunately, we are yet to see his full potential.

Despite being eliminated at the hands of the Suns, the Pelicans earned everyone’s respect, including ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith.

Stephen A. Smith has a piece of advice for the young Pelicans crew.

The young blood on the Pelicans roster showed us their hunger to win, putting up a tough fight against the Suns. Former MIP Brandon Ingram stepped up come playoff time, averaging 27.0 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 6.2 APG, and was an impressive 47.5% from the field.

Originally drafted as the 2nd pick by the Lakers, Ingram was traded to NOLA for Anthony Davis in 2019. A decision that might be hurting the purple and gold, seeing how BI has blossomed playing for the Pelicans. Despite being ousted in the first round, the Pels fans have no reasons to be upset.

Recently, First Take analyst Stephen A. Smith gave his personal feedback on the Pelicans’ season, and it was nothing but positive.

A message to @B_Ingram13: you are a star young fella. No matter this outcome. You should know this about yourself. As for @Zionwilliamson, know you are holding title-contention for the @PelicansNBA in your hands. You get healthy and ready, skies the limit for this franchise. — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) April 29, 2022

Singing praises of Ingram, Smith expressed his concern for Zion’s health, who has played a mere 85-games since being drafted in 2019. The 6″6′ power forward’s durability continues to be a matter of concern as there are no doubts over the talent he possesses.

