Basketball

“Brandom Ingram you are a star young fella, as for Zion Williamson you are holding title contention”: Stephen A. Smith dishes out his advice to the young crew of Pels

"Brandom Ingram you are a star young fella, as for Zion Williamson you are holding title contention": Stephen A. Smith dishes out his advice to the young crew of Pels
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Did LeBron James just jinx Chris Paul for the 2nd round?": NBA Twitter reacts to the King praising his friend CP3 after his mastery of the rock
Next Article
"James Harden with a 22 piece, 15 biscuits and 6 small fries sent Raptors to Cancun with Drake": Kendrick Perkins can't get over food and vacation as Philadelphia 76ers move to conference semi-finals
NBA Latest Post
"James Harden with a 22 piece, 15 biscuits and 6 small fries sent Raptors to Cancun with Drake": Kendrick Perkins can't get over food and vacation as Philadelphia 76ers move to conference semi-finals
“James Harden with a 22 piece, 15 biscuits and 6 small fries sent Raptors to Cancun with Drake”: Kendrick Perkins can’t get over food and vacation as Philadelphia 76ers move to conference semi-finals

The Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors went back and forth in a hard-fought series and…