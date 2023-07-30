NBA’s Logo Jerry West Hands Victor Wembanyama ‘Brutal’ Kobe Bryant Assessment: “Kobe Was More Advanced at 19”

In the 2023 NBA Draft, Victor Wembanyama was the highly-hyped 1st pick. He was touted as one of the best prospects in the NBA before even stepping on the court. However, not everyone, including ‘The Logo’ Jerry West was a fan. West compared the 19-year-old phenom to Kobe Bryant in a recent interview on the Dan Patrick Show.

Jerry West was a highly competitive player during his time in the league. Despite 8 losses, he led the Los Angeles Lakers to victory in 1972. As an NBA executive, West has achieved considerable success and is currently striving to bring glory to the Los Angeles Clippers. In 1996, his bold moves and charisma secured a 17-year-old Kobe Bryant for the Lakers from the Charlotte Hornets, and the rest is history!

The Logo Compares Victor Wembanyama To A 19-Year-Old Kobe Bryant

Jerry West met many basketball players throughout his life, from his playing days to the present. His understanding of the game is exceptional, and he excels at assessing people. During the Dan Patrick Show, when asked about comparing Victor Wembanyama, a rising star, to a young Kobe Bryant, Jerry West humbly shared his honest thoughts.

“You know, I am not really supposed to talk about other athletes, but, um, Kobe was more advanced, you know, he wasn’t that hyped, he wasn’t, body was a bit bigger.”

Mentality matters in basketball. We all recognize Kobe Bryant’s impact. The Logo praised the Spurs rookie, foreseeing positive changes in the NBA. He’s hopeful for the rookie’s contributions.

“But hey both bring a different kind of excitement into the game and I am very hopeful for the Spurs and particularly for the league that he will be one of the greatest players of all. People wanna come see him play because of the uniqueness of his talent and anything that’s good for basketball and particularly for the growth of the game, I’m all for it.”

The Spurs hit the jackpot with Victor Wembanyama, and the Logo approved. He’s a different beast than Kobe and will keep growing over the years.

Jerry West Disappointed By Performance, Impressed By Conduct

Victor Wembanyama’s NBA journey didn’t begin well. He struggled in his first game. Jerry West later expressed disappointment with his debut. However, the French rookie impressed by taking accountability and performing better in the next game.

“I believe after the first game I saw him play in the summer league, I would say I went there and maybe because of all the hype, I was expecting to see a little bit more. He gets up with the writers and how many times do you see an athlete say, you know I didn’t play my best game, I think I’m gonna get better going forward.”

Jerry West praised Wembanyama for his conduct and approach toward the game. Victor has shown us a lot, making it difficult to predict his future. But if one of the greatest players approves, the sky’s the limit!