“Needed a Guiding Force for This Group!”: Steve Kerr Gets Candid About Chris Paul and Other Additions, Praises New Warriors GM

As the Golden State Warriors prepare for the 2023-24 season, head coach Steve Kerr recently picked up the phone for an interesting conversation with the 95.7 The Game radio station, to discuss the Dubs’ new roster among other things. The Warriors have added some new and talented players this summer, who might play crucial roles next season. During the brief call, Kerr also talked candidly about the addition of veteran star Chris Paul to the roster, along with the joining of a new General Manager in Mike Dunleavy Jr.

The Warriors now have great veteran leadership in their squad, thanks to the addition of Chris Paul, Dario Saric, and Cory Joseph. This new group of guys, alongside the Splash Brothers, could lead the young Warriors players to championship-winning potential this upcoming season.

Steve Kerr talks about Chris Paul and other veteran additions to the Warriors’ roster

Head coach Steve Kerr recently spoke highly of his aspirations for the new Warriors team. For the 2023-24 season, the Dubs have several veterans on their side, including the point God Chris Paul, to lead the franchise’s young core.

The previous season, the Warriors struggled throughout the season, finishing with a 44-38 record to clinch the sixth seed before the playoffs. The addition of experienced veterans might change that this year.

Speaking highly of Chris Paul during the interview with the 95.7 The Game radio station, Kerr said:

“He’s[Chris Paul] the perfect fit for us right now. Frankly, I think we needed leadership. I think we need a guiding force for this group.”

The Warriors have also added the likes of Dario Saric and Cory Joseph to this new mix of the roster as well. Alongside CP3, Saric and Joseph are expected to be at the forefront of the leadership for the younger core of the Dubs.

Conversely, the Warriors royalties Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson are also helping these new veterans fit in well with the team. As Steve Kerr described, the Warriors seem much more balanced than their previous season’s roster. Kerr also stressed their new GM Mike Dunleavy Jr.’s role in getting so many vital pieces together during the summer.

Paul and Rudy Gay have already started taking up their roles as mentors for the younger stars

After almost three pre-season games, the Warriors look pretty tight with their roster for this season. In their last three games, the Dubs defeated Conference rivals Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Lakers, creating an impeccable 3-0 record.

Meanwhile, Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga has revealed how Chris Paul and Rudy Gay have already started taking a mentorship role for the younger players. Seeing this new phenomenon at the Dubs, Kuminga was instantly reminded of 4x All-Star Andre Iguodala’s role during the first two seasons of his career. And now, it seems like CP3 and Rudy Gay have taken that new role from the star center.