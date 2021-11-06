“Neil Olshey worked for Donald Sterling with the Clippers”: NBA Twitter blasts Blazers GM following allegations of a toxic work environment

Neil Olshey is currently under investigation following allegations that claim he’s fostered a toxic work environment for 10 years.

Seems as though higher ups in the NBA are currently getting a bad rep due to certain ‘bad eggs’ around the league. Most recently, Suns owner, Robert Sarver has come under fire for repeatedly using racial profanities against his co-workers and now, Portland Trailblazers General Manager, Neil Olshey, is having to deal with an investigation of his own.

Neil Olshey took up the Blazers GM job in 2012, coinciding with Damian Lillard’s arrival to Portland, after holding the same job with the Los Angeles Clippers. Being associated with the Clippers in the early 2010s wasn’t exactly a boost to anyone’s resume due to the Donald Sterling debacle.

Since his time as the Portland Trailblazers’ President of Basketball Operations and GM, he’s done a mediocre job at best in getting championship caliber talent. Dame is most definitely a player who can lead a title contending team but Olshey has done little to nothing to surround him with the necessary talent.

Neil Olshey investigated for misconduct in the workplace.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports has come out with a report stating Neil Olshey is currently under investigation from an external firm that is looking into some serious allegations made against the current Blazers GM.

The allegations are quite serious as staffers accuse Olshey of creating an extremely toxic work environment, utilizing bullying tactics, and overall being a severe detriment to their mental well-being. On top of all that, according to Haynes, staffers aren’t all too pleased with the way Neil handled the passing of a Blazers video coordinator in 2020.

Blazers Twitter, who has gotten fed up with the lack of direction the Blazers have been trending towards under Olshey’s wing, expressed their emotions on this topic on Twitter.

You can just tell by how this guy handles the public media that he handles people behind closed doors in a much worse way. — Derek W Wyatt – PDX Realtor (@derekWwyatt) November 6, 2021

Neil Olshey was with Clippers when Donald Sterling owned the team — Random Clippers (@RandomClippers) November 6, 2021

Yikes. Seems like there’s a Toxic culture movement happening in the NBA at the moment 😬 I thought surely after the whole Sterling incident we would be over this — Todd ( “MAMBA 4 LIFE !”) (@Mamba_4_Life8) November 6, 2021

The external investigation firm will provide Jody Allen (Blazers owner) with their findings eventually and will proceed from there.