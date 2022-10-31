‘Nervous’ Jayson Tatum Reveals How His Shaky Hands Led To Michael Jordan’s Wine Get Spilt At Their First Ever Meeting

Michael Jordan is a popular if not the most popular athlete in the world. The man is recognized everywhere he goes.

With such a legendary career behind him, it comes as no surprise that MJ has a huge fan following. Even among other top athletes, like Jayson Tatum.

The Celtics star is a huge fan of His Airness and is one of many Jordan athletes. However, his first encounters with the ‘GOAT’ left Jayson completely embarrassed.

Jayson Tatum spilled wine all over Michael Jordan’s table when they first met in Paris

In 2019, Jayson Tatum joined one of the greatest brands in sports, the Jordan brand. A huge moment, the announcement of which was made in Paris.

While there, Tatum got to hang out with ‘The’ Michael Jordan all day long. One would think that after a whole day he would be acclimatized to being around him. However, JT couldn’t get rid of his nervous jitters come dinner time.

After a long day of promotional events, it was time for the Jordan brand dinner. Arriving at the dinner place, Tatum decided he would go have a chat with MJ before going to his table, but unfortunately, his nervousness got the better of him.

The young Celtics star knocked Mike’s glass out of his hand, spilling wine all over the table. An embarrassing moment to say the least, but one that The GOAT brushed off, telling the young star to relax.

Tatum modeled his game on Kobe Bryant who interestingly modeled his game on MJ

Jayson’s basketball idol growing up was none other than Kobe Bryant. The Black Mamba inspired Tatum to play ball, and the young star modeled his style of play on Kobe, who coincidentally modeled his game on Jordan.

It is interesting to see just how things are interconnected, especially in the world of basketball. The inspiration one generation provides to the next is truly amazing.

