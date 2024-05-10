Shaquille O’Neal Names Himself ‘50 Cent of the NBA,’ Vows to Hit Shannon Sharpe with Last Response in Few Hours

While the ‘Beefing Season’ wasn’t a thing a month ago, it seems we’ve entered a new era. After witnessing one of the biggest rap beefs in hip-hop’s history, it’s time for another feud within the sports analyst community. Even though Shaquille O’Neal and Shannon Sharpe’s beef is barely 48 hours old, the big fella is ready to put an end to it. Recently, he announced that he would hit Sharpe with his last response while claiming to be the “50 Cent of the NBA”.

50 Cent is a known ‘assassin’ in the community as it never ends well for his opponents going into a ‘battle’ with him. Shaq seems to be conveying a message to his opponent, in this case, Sharpe, by likening himself to the Grammy winner. The NBA veteran posted on X,

“the @50cent of the nba will make his last response when he wakes up from his nap…..It is was it is ,ain’t no fun when the rabbit got the gun.”

It all began when Shaq was given the responsibility to break the news to Nikola Jokic about him winning his third league MVP title, the big fella went a little off script. He told Jokic, “You’re the best player in the league… I wanted you to hear it from me first… I thought SGA [Shai Gilgeous-Alexander] should’ve been the MVP.”

Many people thought Shaq’s comment was distasteful, but nobody put it on wax like Shannon Sharpe did. While discussing the issue on ‘Night Cap’, Unc said, “He might never admit this, but I think Shaq see these guys these MVPs have him a little envious… I understand Shaq got four titles, three finals MVPs… but Shaq know deep down that we should be having a discussion for GOAT Shaq.”

While Shaq and Sharpe are losing their minds over it, the Joker calmly responded when he first heard Shaq ‘disrespecting’ him. After Sharpe’s comment, Shaq has gone ballistic on his social media.

Shaquille O’Neal’s last response to Shannon Sharpe was only an hour ago

About an hour ago, Shaq posted a compilation on his IG with the caption, “Wait til i get up from my nap and here my last response on this. this is so fun did we just become best friends.” Shaq promised that after he’s done with the nap, he’ll fire back at Sharpe. So, we’ll have to wait with bated breath to find out what Shaq’s ‘Killshot’ would be against the NFL legend.

For now, it’s not a good look at Shaq. All of this makes him seem like an out-of-control ex-superstar, who is enraged by other people’s comments. His trying to tear apart Sharpe’s legacy as an NFL athlete didn’t help his case either. Maybe someone would reach out to Shaq and end it before he takes it too far.