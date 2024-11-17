“Never Get Those Moments Back”: LeBron James Talks About Breaking Out ‘The Silencer’ After Clutch 3s vs Pelicans

Even as LeBron James inches closer to his 40th birthday, he still finds a way to surprise fans and keep them excited. After getting four consecutive triple-doubles to help the Lakers secure four wins on the trot, LBJ found a different way to help his team beat the Pelicans tonight.

Having struggled from the field for most of the night, James hit two huge 3s in the clutch to help the Lakers secure their fifth win in a row.

LEBRON JAMES Back-to-back triples in the clutch pic.twitter.com/zY5aNjyQ4B — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 17, 2024

After the second triple, which helped the Lakers get to 101-97, with 38 seconds left in the game, LeBron James broke out his iconic finisher: The Silencer.

During a post-game interview, James was asked about his emotions following the second triple.

“Just living in the moment, being able to still make plays and make big shots at this point in my career,” James replied. “That’s what you live for. You never get to get those moments back when you’re done.”

During his illustrious career, which is now in its 22nd season, we’ve seen LBJ make a lot of big shots. However, with 40 approaching soon, LBJ is cherishing each moment. Bron was 0 for 5 from the deep before the two big shots in the clutch. Maybe some of those emotions might have come from breaking the shackles that were on him this game.

With this win, the Lakers are now 9-4 for the season and have catapulted to the 4th seed in the West. While it is a long season ahead, the Lakers will take the small wins and try to build on them. As for LBJ, we’ll just have to wait till Tuesday to see what way he surprises us next.