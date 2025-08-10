NFL Legend Close to LeBron James Spells Out Lakers Star’s Future Plans While Evaluating Suspicious Contract Details

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Once the Los Angeles Lakers finalized a contract extension with Luka Doncic, they instantly became offseason winners. Unfortunately, however, the uncertainties with their roster continues to loom over their season. The main question mark revolves around LeBron James’ future. Nobody really knows what will happen next season once he is off the books. NFL legend Shannon Sharpe, meanwhile, believes he’s able to piece together what the four-time NBA champion’s plans are.

Advertisement

Before Doncic arrived in Los Angeles, James was by far the face of the franchise. Despite his older age, LeBron was undoubtedly their best player and had a significant say in team decisions. When the Lakers traded Anthony Davis for Doncic, their entire approach changed.

Instead of the team catering to LeBron’s needs, they have looked to Luka’s approval. The additions of Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart were due to Doncic wanting them on the team. It didn’t hurt that the five-time All-NBA member recruited both players to come to LA.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka prioritized ensuring Doncic was under contract. The organization didn’t have the same sense of urgency with LeBron. Now, he is on an expiring deal, which leaves Sharpe and others slightly confused.

“Look, I get LeBron. LeBron is saying, ‘Bro, y’all see the numbers I’m putting up. Ain’t no way I should be on an expiring contract,'” Sharpe said on Nightcap.

For the first time in 20 years, LeBron averaged less than 25 points this past season. He wasn’t that far off as he put up 24.4 points along with 8.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game on 51.3% shooting from the field. That is one of the best stat lines in the NBA, while being the oldest player in the league.

Usually, when a player contributes as much for a franchise like LeBron has for the Lakers, they receive some sort of special treatment. He single-handedly turned the franchise around by signing as a free agent in 2018. The 21-time All-Star topped things off by delivering a title to LA in 2020.

Sharpe only sees one harsh reality that explains the organization’s actions toward James. “I think the Lakers are saying, ‘We’re ready to pass the keys on,'” Sharpe said.

Throughout the years, James has become notorious for signing two-year deals which include a player option. This method of contract negotiation allows to receive an increase in pay since the salary cap goes up each season. Many speculated that his unwillingness to finalize an extension means retirement is on the way. Former NBA player Joe Johnson provides some reassurance to fans.

“I bet he plays another year. He probably ain’t going to be in LA, but I think he’s still going to play,” Johnson proclaimed.

It’ll be interesting to see how LeBron’s future unfolds. But for the time being, his focus is with the Lakers for the upcoming season. They may not have the best team in the West, but with Doncic and James leading the way, anything is possible.