“Shaquille O’Neal, it’s the funniest sh*t when you fall!”: When Kevin Hart had LeBron James in fits of laughter during his Seriously Funny show 

Kevin Hart spares nobody and not in the least a 7-foot-tall NBA player like Shaquille O’Neal, who can’t even fall properly! Cue the mockery!

Shaquille O’Neal has always been the center of attention and the source of humourous escape for most of his life. The big man also takes it in his stride and that is what makes him so loveable.

On the other side of the pole is Kevin Hart, standing at 5’2. We all have come to know and love Kevin Hart over the years. The comedian is known for acting out his skits and adding a flavor of comedy that is unique to him.

So, when he acts and mocks people falling, he has the perfect bait in the form of NBA players in the audience. The trope is Kevin Hart’s 2010 special Seriously funny.

NBA players LeBron James and Shaquille O’Neal are in the crowd. There are also several other stars in the show but for the purposes of his performance, Kevin centers it around Shaq and the crowd goes wild.

Also read: “Shaq you won 3 championships I got 3 movies for you”: Shaquille O’Neal reveals Adam Sandler’s condition to giving him a Hollywood break

Shaq falling slow reminds me of Kevin Hart’s joke… 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/Uo9EvevT5H — Parrain J (@JeRoMe_94s) March 4, 2021

Kevin Hart picks out Shaquille O’Neal and mocks him for his ridiculous falling!

Hart starts off by trolling how old people fall. He acts out how his own grandfather took 47 seconds to fall, while that may be an exaggeration, you get the idea.

He sees Shaq in the crowd after this and immediately goes on to busting his balls. Talking about how “Shaq falling down is the funniest shit ever!”.

Then he moves on to how Shaq falls down. He acts out how he has no control over his body and how he looks like he is falling in slow motion.

He also adds in a part about how LeBron James has to go across to help him. LeBron cannot contain himself as he starts rolling back and forth from laughter, eventually getting up and holding his hair.

We reckon he was visibly impressed by the uncanny accuracy of Kevin’s acting. Fast forward to today, that clip remains one of the funniest instances of an NBA player getting roasted. Shaq is now a Hall of Famer and Kevin Hart is a Hollywood star.

Also read: “Shaquille O’Neal, you can’t wear your Hall of Fame ring so openly!”: When Mila Kunis hilariously roasted Lakers legend on the Jimmy Kimmel show