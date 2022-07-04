“Kevin Durant is a runner, he’s a track star!”: Shannon Sharpe goes at Skip Bayless while tearing apart Brooklyn’s $198 million man

On a recent episode of “UNDISPUTED”, Shannon Sharpe trolled Kevin Durant for “running away when it gets hard”.

For the longest time, it was Kyrie Irving who was making the headlines with his decision of staying with the Brooklyn Nets. However, a few days back, the league was taken by a storm when sources revealed that Kevin Durant had demanded a trade from the organization’s front office.

Now, KD is one of the league’s greatest players. The 6-foot-10 forward is a prolific scorer, who is an NBA MVP and a multiple-time champion. However, in recent history, Durantula’s off-the-court decisions have been criticized by many.

Recently, Shannon Sharpe took shots at the 2-time Finals MVP for switching from team to team when things start getting difficult. On a recent episode of “UNDISPUTED”, the analyst tore apart the future Hall-Of-Famer:

“I’m surprised, but I started thinking and realized KD’s a runner. He’s a track star. He’s going to run away when it gets hard. He can’t take the pain, he can’t get scared, if you get involved, he’ll leave your team in ruins… I’m so disappointed in KD. This KD/LeBron comparison, we can put it to bed.”

.@ShannonSharpe reacts to Kevin Durant requesting a trade from Brooklyn: “I’m surprised, but I started thinking and realized KD’s a runner, he’s a track star, he’s going to run away when it gets hard. I’m so disappointed in KD. This KD/LeBron comparison, we can put it to bed.” pic.twitter.com/0lZ7nSJVMe — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) July 4, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts as Shannon Sharpe attacks Kevin Durant for being a “runner”

As soon as Sharpe decided to criticize KD, NBA Twitter erupted with reactions.

Shannon just cooked KD with all due respect 😬pic.twitter.com/z6FCeNHnaC — Mark Jackson’s Burner (@casualtakeking) July 4, 2022

Facts. Kevin will never be a focal point of a championship team. Now he can fit into a winning culture that can utilize his skills correctly but leading a team to a championship is not something kd can do. — CJ (@_CJ9867) July 4, 2022

KD trying to clap back on Twitter as we speak pic.twitter.com/yHAKlIep1g — AY🇸🇴 (@ayyouneverknow) July 4, 2022

How u gone b disappointed wen he gave his all his teammates quitted on him he ready to dip I would too ian finna waist my time on a gutted team — Luh oomp (@KD7Dabest) July 4, 2022

Shannon been sitting on this LMFAOOOOO — K.dott (@KalebManuel8) July 4, 2022

Amid all these trade talks, the Suns, the Heat, and the Mavs are among the potential destinations where Kevin could eventually land.

While we don’t know any of his future plans, we know one thing for sure – things don’t look good for the Brooklyn franchise.

