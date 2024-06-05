NFL Legend Discards Tracy McGrady Shunning Stephen Curry From His Top 10 List

Framing an all-time NBA roster is part and parcel of almost every barbershop conversation. However, former NBA shooting guard, Tracy McGrady‘s Top 10 list caused quite a frenzy on social media after he omitted Stephen Curry. Many players, analysts, and fans rushed to defend their beloved Golden State Warriors superstar. Among them, was former NFL wide receiver, Keyshawn Johnson, who swiftly dismantled McGrady’s take by pointing to the seismic shift Curry brought to the game through his shooting.

On ‘UNDISPUTED‘, while defending Curry’s place in the league’s top 10 debate, Johnson said,

“I disagree with T-Mac; I don’t know what Tracy is thinking…Steph Curry is not done, but when you start talking about 10-time All-Star, 10-time All NBA, four-time champion…he is gone to the Finals six times I think it is.”

Furthering his argument, Johnson pointed to Curry’s 2015–16 unanimous MVP season. He stated that no one, not even Jordan or LeBron James, with all their years dominating the league, was able to achieve an unopposed MVP like #30.

Moving forward, Johnson agreed that “someone” had to abdicate their seat in the top-10 list to make a place for Curry, and for him, it was Wilt Chamberlain. The 51-year-old Johnson considered it an easy pick because Chamberlain only won two championships during his 14-year stint in the league and was single-handedly defeated by Bill Russell and his Celtics for most of his career.

On the flip side, the former wide receiver believes that Chef Curry forever changed the game with his shooting ability, even admitting to seeing the impact with his very own eyes. Further, he also revealed that both his kids are often trying to pull up from half-court like No. 30 of the Warriors does. Well, he is not alone in his take.

Tracy McGrady’s Curry take has Serena Williams’ husband calling blasphemy

The entire fiasco began when T-Mac took to Instagram to react to an X post by the NBA parody account @Buttcracksports, which had Curry listed as a top-5 player in league history. Disagreeing with the take, McGrady said,

“If you’re going to be in the top five and one of your guys is missing and you can’t make the playoffs, I can’t put you in the top five or top 10. Greatness to me is, when one of your guys is out, you still have to elevate your team at least to the playoffs.”

McGrady’s arguments, while logical to a degree, didn’t sit too well with business tycoon, and Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian. Reacting to McGrady’s take, Ohanian took to his Instagram, where he posted a clip of McGrady’s take, captioning it “Blasphemy, Stephen Curry changed the game.”

Looking at McGrady’s arguments, it’s clear that his take is lacking in historical accuracy, as most, if not all the players on McGrady’s top-10 list, including Michael Jordan, needed a sidekick and a soundly functioning supporting cast to make a deep run in the playoffs while needing much more to win a championship.