Kendrick Perkins Dishes Out Advice to Jaylen Brown Amid His Hairline Saga

One of the funniest storylines in the NBA this season has been about Jaylen Brown and his hair. The Boston Celtics guard has been caught with sprayed-on hair enhancements. This would’ve remained a secret, but the product rubbed off on one of his opponents, Washington Wizards’ Keyshawn George’s jersey. Needless to say, it’s been rough on social media.

Brown’s hairline saga began against the New York Knicks. Forward OG Anunoby was the first victim. Shortly after, Detroit Pistons wing Ron Holland received a bit of Brown’s hairline residue on the shoulder of his undershirt. Brown has gone as far as to acknowledge the incidents on a dedicated live stream. However, that hasn’t put an end to the incidents.

After the most recent incident involving the Wizards, many speculate whether Brown’s hair will strike again. Meanwhile, Kendrick Perkins has revealed that he has previously Brown’s shoes. Although the four-time All-Star jokingly reached out to LeBron James, Perkins proclaimed he should’ve reached out to him.

“He should’ve called me for advice,” Perkins proclaimed on The Road Trippin’ Show. “Take it from a guy that knows. You’re supposed to get a haircut, wait at least 8-10 hours, and then you go in there and you dab [the hair enhancements].”

Instead of Brown worrying whether he needs to go to Turkey to fix his hair, Perkins laid out the blueprint for him. Those words of wisdom may certainly help prevent another victim on the basketball court. Richard Jefferson, on the other hand, proposed a different solution.

“Honestly, join the club,” Jefferson said, talking about shaving it all off. Jefferson has become memorable for his baldness, yet he began his career with a full head of hair. At the young age of 21, he decided to let it all go and hasn’t looked back since. He professes that it may be the best course of action for Brown.

Of course, the Celtics star isn’t ready for that jump. The use of hair products is further evidence of his reluctance to let go. There may still be hope if he applies Perkins’ advice. A trip to Turkey might help the matter a little more but that is unlikely to happen before the end of the season. Until then, Brown could seek the help of Perkins’ barber.