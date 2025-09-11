Sidestepping Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett, Derrick White Makes Surprising Admission While Honoring His Father

May 14, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) in the first half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at TD Garden. | Credits- Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

For a Boston Celtics player, picking one franchise legend whom they would have loved to play with would be incredibly difficult, owing to the number of icons who have repped the famous green jersey. Derrick White, who’s become a cult-hero at the TD Garden, was tasked with picking three, and he chose a personal favorite over two phenoms who were part of the Celtics’ 2008 championship-winning team.

On the White Noise podcast, White stated that he would pick Bill Russell and Larry Bird as his first two options, and it would be hard to argue against those choices. To most Celtics fans (and NBA fans in general), they are the greatest to ever represent the city on the hardcourt. The third name on his list, however? Jo Jo White.

No disrespect to Jo Jo, of course, but most would have picked Paul Pierce or Kevin Garnett. But Derrick had a deeply personal reason to choose the two-time NBA champion.

Derrick’s father, Richard, has always admired Jo Jo White, which is why he would love to honor him. “He was my dad’s favorite player as a kid,” he said, before pointing out that despite sharing a surname, they’re not actually related.

“Just because he’s my dad’s favorite player as a kid, and I think that’d be cool for him to see me and him playing,” Derrick continued.

For Richard, it would also be a heartwarming moment, because he was left disappointed when he couldn’t meet the seven-time All-Star during an autograph signing years ago. “Me and my dad happened to be there, and we were like, ‘We’re gonna wait in line. We’re going to get Jo Jo White’s signature'”.

“My dad was more excited than I was… We waited in line, we waited for like, ever. It was a long line, obviously, then his time ran up…” Derrick added. “We didn’t get his signature, and it crushed my dad.”

In 2022, when Derrick was traded to the Celtics, he recalled sitting next to Jo Jo White’s wife during Kevin Garnett’s jersey retirement and telling her that her husband was his dad’s favorite player. He then ran back to his dad to share the moment, leaving them both thrilled.

It wasn’t exactly the same as meeting your childhood hero, but it was still a special moment for someone who had admired the player growing up.