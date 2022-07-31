$400 million worth Shaquille O’Neal offered Charles Barkley $50,000 for his favorite charity for the ‘Spiciest Chip Challenge’

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal offered Charles Barkley $50,000 to do the ‘One Chip Challenge, gets shut down by the Chuckster

Inside the NBA is one of the best NBA analysis show on the air. Hosted by Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley, and Shaquille O’Neal have become permanent fixtures on the show. The show is must-watch TV for any and all basketball enthusiasts trying to get a better and deeper understanding of the NBA and the game within the game.

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal give the show a nice edge, along with their expert analysis. They add a fun element that no other show on air is able to replicate. Together, the duo plays gimmicks on each other, trolls others, and find many other methods to make the whole experience very entertaining for the viewer.

In 2017, when the ‘One Chip Challenge’ was at its peak, the Inside the NBA crew tried their hand at the same as well.

Shaquille O’Neal loses a $20 bet, offers $50,000 to Charles Barkley

When Kenny Smith brought up the ‘One Chip Challenge,’ Shaq instantly was down for the same. He bet Charles Barkley $20, claiming he won’t make a face while having the chip.

Shaq took a big bite, and almost ate his entire chip, and seemed to be fine for 15-20 seconds, before he started coughing, and then it hit him.

Shaq bet Chuck that he wouldn’t make a face in the “One Chip Challenge” 😂 (via @nbaontnt) pic.twitter.com/cpBAzscPV9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 3, 2017

Seeing how others claimed that he had lost the bet, Shaq wanted to make it more entertaining for himself. He offered Chuck a cheque for $50,000 to his favorite charity, if Barkley ate the chip.

Seeing how Kenny and Shaq reacted, Chuck decided to play it safe, and declined the offer. It was probably for the best. The chip, full of spices, is good enough to numb your mouth and make you regret your existence, all in a single bite.